Hilary Duff reveals how she ended up on The Bachelor alongside Clayton Echard

Hilary Duff makes a guest appearance on The Bachelor. Pic credit: @hillaryduff/Instagram

Hilary Duff has grown into her own persona and is getting screen time on one of the nation’s biggest TV reality shows, The Bachelor.

What has Hilary Duff been up to?

When someone says the name Hilary Duff, one might immediately think Lizzie McGuire from the hit Disney TV show in the early 2000s.

But now our little miss Lizzie McGuire is all grown up and has made a name for herself as not a fictional TV character, but her birth name, Hilary Duff.

When people refer to Hilary Duff now, they don’t think as much about the teeny-bopper who played a character on Disney, but instead they think of her as a young woman who has been extremely successful since the Lizzie McGuire era.

Not only has she starred in popular movies such as Cheaper by the Dozen, A Cinderella Story, and The Perfect Man, she has also released five studio albums.

Moreover, Duff has been known as a philanthropist and has become a huge success in the fragrance industry as well. She is also known for her fortune and looks, as well as her fame.

Most recently, Duff has become the producer of a new show called How I Met Your Father, which is a spin-off of the prominent hit series How I Met Your Mother. Not only will she be producing the show, but she will also be acting in it.

How did she end up on The Bachelor?

While on the show Late Night with Seth Meyers (on NBC), Hilary was asked how she ended up being featured in the trendy show The Bachelor.

Her publicist was not even sure she would be down to go on the show and help Clayton Echard on one of his group dates. When Duff found this out, she was beside herself and astonished he would think that.

In fact, she declared with enthusiasm, “I actually love The Bachelor. I haven’t watched in about a year but we can blame my youngest child for that. But yeah, I have been fascinated by The Bachelor for a really long time so getting to go and be on set and have them take my phone away from me. It felt really cool.”

She went on to state, “Everything is top secret. There’s maybe 75 producers running around with like ear things in but everything is just unfolding naturally…It was fascinating.”

After Seth Meyers revealed to Duff that he has only season one season ever, because he “got in way too deep,” Duff replied with, “it gets you, right?”

Is this an addiction?

As for how Duff feels about the Bachelor franchise, it’s pretty much evident when she claims, in response to a remark by Meyers: “I also have not used crack, but sometimes watching The Bachelor does feel that way.”

So there you go, Bachelor Nation. Hillary Duff is just as captivated, charmed, and dazzled by the show as you!

The Bachelor returns Monday, January 24, 2022, at 8/7c on ABC.