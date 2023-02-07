Here’s why viewers think Darcey Silva is ‘jealous’ of her twin sister Stacey

Tensions have been boiling over between Darcey and Stacey Silva in the current season of their show, and people have a theory about why that is.

Darcey & Stacey viewers are convinced that Darcey is jealous of her sister, and the recent episode caused even more conversations about the twins.

The sisters had another blowout as they tried to plan Stacey’s wedding to Florian Sukaj.

The process has not been easy for either of them, as Stacey’s happy moment is being dampened by her sister’s recent breakup.

They originally had a twin wedding in mind, but due to Darcey’s broken engagement with Georgi Rusev, those plans have changed.

Stacey is convinced that the tension stems from the fact that she’s getting married and Darcey is not, and many people are in agreement after seeing the interactions between the sisters.

Viewers think Darcey is jealous of her sister Stacey

Viewers didn’t hold back after a recent scene played out where Stacey stormed off after another argument with Darcey over their twin wedding.

Darcey called her sister a “b**ch,” and when Stacey stormed out of the restaurant, she added, “I hate that b**ch.”

TLC posted a clip of the scene, and people did not hesitate to sound off on Darcey’s jealousy of her twin sister.

“Darcey is sooooo jealous of her sister,” said one commenter, while another person said the newly single TLC star was “very unhappy.”

“She’s just hating on Stacy because Stacy “got it all” and she’s still out there desperate to find a man! Just sad for siblings to be jealous of each other…” reasoned someone else.

One Instagram user shared that “Darcy has been jealous of her sister for so long…”

Another critic called Darcey’s behavior “disgusting,” adding, “There is a perfectly good reason that none of Darceys relationships work out.”

The twins have yet to resolve their differences, and there will be more drama to come in the upcoming episodes.

Stacey’s husband, Florian Sukaj, has asked Darcey’s ex-fiance, Georgi, to be the best man in his wedding, and when Darcey finds out, there’s sure to be another blowup.

90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva promotes House of Eleven

The twins might be butting heads right now, but one thing they’re still on the same page about is their brand House of Eleven.

They’ve both been heavily promoting the company online, and we’ve also seen some of their merchandise on the show.

Darcey recently posted a video clad in a House of Eleven t-shirt and hat as she showcased some of the items available online. In another clip, she also rocked a black headband with the brand logo engraved.

“As seen on Darcey & Stacey! Be a House of eleven babe! ❤️⭐️,” she captioned the post. “Shop now to get the latest trends! Love you guys! See you soon!”

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.