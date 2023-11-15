Here’s why The Kardashians fans think Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny broke up

Kendall Jenner has sparked speculation that she and Bad Bunny have split after nearly a year of dating.

The very private couple has worked hard to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

However, a cryptic message from Kendall has the rumor mill buzzing she’s single again.

The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a picture of the beautiful sunset.

It was the caption, though, that really had Kendall’s followers thinking it was over for her and Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

“what’s meant for me, will simply find me,” was the caption on her IG post.

The Kardashian fans think Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny broke up

The comments section of Kendall’s cryptic message was filled with The Kardashians fans and critics speculating this message was about her love life.

One reply stated that Kendall and Bad Bunny broke up, while another said the right person would find the supermodel.

“Break up vibes : (” read another remark.

A different comment wanted to know who hurt Kendall, and a separate one also said the cryptic note seemed like a breakup message.

There was a second remark about Kendall finding her person.

However, not everyone was convinced that the message referred to Kendall being single again. One comment said the Bad Bunny had liked the IG post, so people should relax.

When we took a deep dive into the likes, there was no evidence the rapper liked the post or even followed Kendall. Side note: The Kardashians star does still follow Bad Bunny.

Kendall and Bad Bunny were last spotted together at the end of October.

While many of Kendall’s followers immediately assumed it was a breakup message, others used the opportunity to show no sympathy and remind her of her wealth.

Critics have no sympathy for The Kardashians star Kendall Jenner

Several replies in the comments section of Kendall’s Instagram post were directed at her being rich.

“girl u already have everything, the face, the body, the money, a man, a generational wealth, the popularity,” read one comment.

Others just mentioned that Kendall has money, and another said her momager, Kris Jenner, always getting her kids what they want.

“Or Kris will pull some strings to get for you,” said a reply.

The rumor mill is buzzing about the state of Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s relationship. Don’t expect either of them to speak out on it or for Kendall even to address the romance on The Kardashians.

Kendall shies away from the spotlight, like her sister, Kylie Jenner, when it comes to her personal life.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.