Here’s why Teen Mom 2 viewers think Kail Lowry lied about leaving the show

Kail Lowry announced her departure from Teen Mom 2 last month, but viewers think she might still be filming after noticing some subtle clues in a recent photo.

During the Season 11 reunion special, Kail said her goodbyes to the Teen Mom franchise after 11 years of sharing her personal life with viewers.

The reunion’s host, Dr. Drew Pinsky, asked Kail, “I hope this is not the end of your journey. Do you want to stay on the show?”

Kail responded, “I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I’m ready. I think that we should just part ways. This should be the end.”

Kail has been focusing on her podcasting career and her personal life since her departure. She recently went public with her new boyfriend, Elijah Scott, and revealed his identity.

Teen Mom 2 viewers think Kail Lowry provided a clue she’s still filming for the show

Wishing Elijah a Happy Birthday earlier this week, Kail shared some pics and videos to her Instagram Stories. One of those pics caught the attention of a Teen Mom 2 fan who took to Reddit to see if anyone else noticed what they considered a hint that Kail is still filming for MTV.

“Anyone else notice the mic and camera man on Kails new story ?? Folks, I bet she never left the show,” the Redditor asked on the post, which included a screenshot of one of Kail’s photos of Elijah from his birthday slides.

The Teen Mom 2 viewer circled the background of the pic, which showed a camera operator, a lighting crew, and a boom mic just behind Elijah in the snap.

Other fans of the show took to the comments, where they surmised whether Kail could still be filming for Teen Mom 2.

One Redditor proposed the idea that Kail could be filming for something other than Teen Mom 2: “She might be filming her own YouTube series. She tried to make that happen in the past.”

Did Kail share an old pic to stir up drama?

Another commenter guessed that the picture was old and taken during the filming of the reunion. Kail didn’t join the rest of the Teen Mom 2 cast for the reunion, but rather filmed from her new Delaware home, where Elijah (sort of) made his first TV debut. The comment read, “Could be an old picture from when they filmed the reunion. I believe he was wearing this in her scene in the background.”

The screenshot below from the Season 11 reunion shows that Elijah was, in fact, wearing the same sweatshirt as in the pic, meaning it could be an old pic that Kail shared in her post, which would explain the cameras in her home.

Another Teen Mom 2 viewer had a similar thought: “Isn’t this the outfit he wore when he appeared on her last TM reunion via zoom? Could this be a pic from then? Or is was that her other underaged bf?”

Agreeing with the previous comments, another Teen Mom 2 viewer felt Kail used an old pic and did it to stir up some drama. “I think it’s an old photo too, she’s trying to stir s**t,” they wrote.

Following her departure from Teen Mom 2, Kail explained the reasons behind her exit. “I want to focus on my self-growth and my kids and I didn’t feel like the show aligned with the goals that I have anymore.” Kail told E! News’ Daily Pop. “I decided it was time for me to move on.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.