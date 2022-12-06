Here’s why Teen Mom 2 fans think Kail Lowry gave birth to baby #5 — Watch the video

Did Kail secretly give birth to her fifth child? Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Sammi/AdMedia

Kail Lowry has sparked pregnancy rumors for months, and now Teen Mom 2 fans think she has secretly given birth to her fifth child.

Kail is already mom to four sons, Isaac, 12, Lincoln, 9, Lux, 5, and Creed, 2, whom she shares between three baby daddies, Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, and Chris Lopez.

Since the Teen Mom 2 alum entered into a relationship with her current boyfriend, Elijah Scott, the rumor mill has been rife with speculation that she was pregnant with his baby.

Now, a recent video that Kail recorded for an Instagram Story has Teen Mom fans thinking she secretly delivered a child.

The video clip, as shared on Reddit below, depicts Kail’s son, Lux, playing hide-and-seek in her TV console.

As Kail filmed Lux, a quiet grunt which sounded a lot like an infant could be heard along with Kail’s voice.

Teen Mom fans are convinced Kail Lowry secretly gave birth to baby #5

Teen Mom fans took to the comments section of the Reddit thread to weigh in on whether they thought the cooing sounds were from Kail’s “secret” baby or possibly someone else’s.

One commenter, although noting that they think it’s rude to assume someone is pregnant, wrote, “This is 100% newborn sounds. Congrats, Kail👀.”

One of Kail’s critics felt she purposely posted the video to “feed the conspiracy” that she secretly welcomed her fifth child.

Others questioned whether the baby noises could have been a baby, but not necessarily Kail’s.

Pic credit: u/Ill_Definition6146/Reddit

“I definitely hear the sweet baby noises, but how do we know that she’s not just holding someone else’s baby? Has this been proven?” asked another Redditor.

One skeptic felt the other Teen Mom sleuths were looking into the video too much, pointing out that “one tiny whimper in the background” doesn’t necessarily mean that she hid another pregnancy and birth.

Kail previously fended off pregnancy rumors

Over the summer, Kail’s ex and third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, hinted that she was expecting a fifth child. He tweeted about Kail wanting to “beat him up” but protecting her belly, implying that she was pregnant.

Then, candid shots of Kail and Elijah surfaced, further fueling the rumors that she was expecting and convincing Teen Mom fans that Kail’s appearance indicated she was once again with child.

In August 2022, Kail seemingly shot down rumors that she was pregnant again. During an IG Story, Kail answered a curious fan who asked whether she wanted any more babies. The former reality TV star told her followers, “No, I’m good where I’m at & officially closing up shop.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.