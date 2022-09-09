Here’s why RHOBH viewers think Lisa Rinna is about to leave the show

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is tired of the show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

This season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna has been acting out.

Fans have been calling her out for her behavior. And it would seem like the soap opera star is tired of it all.

There are rumors floating out there that Lisa is leaving the show after this season.

Could it be true? Some very detail-oriented viewers claim that it is.

A couple of days ago, a social media account known for posting memes about the Real Housewives stars shared some more proof that Lisa may wish to move on from the show.

The account posted a screenshot of an alleged message from Lisa saying she would be blocking them.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna insinuates that she is over the show

She wrote, “I’m so sorry I have to block you now I can’t see any more Housewife stuff I think you’re the greatest I just have to get it out of my life.”

It appears as if she has had interactions with this account before.

Another account captioned the screenshot, “Is it… finally happening????”

Lisa Rinna has been getting into it with some of her castmates

Lisa has been having a tough time this season. She lost her mother during filming and has been grieving in front of the cameras.

She took to social media multiple times to excuse her behavior and blamed it on grief.

Lisa verbally attacked Sutton on multiple occasions and went after Kathy Hilton on social media.

The Rinna Beauty owner is known for saying it how it is and “Owning it” when she goes too far.

However, fans have been calling her out on her behavior this season.

Even Denise Richards said she is open to coming back to the show but would never be close friends with Lisa again. And they had a 20-year friendship prior to her joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Lisa also had to defend herself against accusations that she had something to do with the cyber-attacks against Garcelle Beauvais’ teenage son.

Lisa removed mentions from the show on her social media

Last week, Lisa posted a picture on her story. She wrote, “ I was Lisa f***ing Rina before HW and I’ll be Lisa f***king Rina after.

The reality star has also removed all mentions of the show from her social media. She also archived the post she made supporting Garcelle Beauvais.

She said she is editing her social media page to make it more fashion focused and fun.

Some fans believe that Lisa is clout-chasing and would never voluntarily leave the show. To be continued…

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 7/8c on Bravo.