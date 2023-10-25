Here’s why RHOBH star Erika Jayne is still married to Tom Girardi

Erika Jayne filed for divorce from the now-disbarred attorney Tom Girardi in November 2020, but now, over two years later, the couple is still married.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently opened up about her life and explained why getting divorced is the last thing on her mind.

Erika might not be legally single, but she’s been mingling with a romantic venture or two under her belt.

Despite the devastating end to her two-decades-plus marriage, the Painkillr singer said her heart is still open.

However, don’t expect to see any love interest making appearances on the Bravo series any time soon.

The clock is counting down to the premiere of RHOBH Season 13, and viewers will see Erika’s attempt to rebuild her life after dealing with a slew of legal issues last season.

Here’s RHOBH star why Erika Jayne is still married to Tom Girardi

Erika was blunt during her chat with Entertainment Tonight about why she hasn’t pressed the gas on finalizing her divorce from Tom.

“In the order of all of the problems I’m facing, it’s probably the absolute last thing,” she confessed.

The Beverly Hills Housewife says she doesn’t think about the divorce and explained that on the day she filed for papers to legally separate from Tom, “that was it for me.”

“I have a lot to clean up and pick up and move on,” said the 52-year-old. “We all have to do it our own way. Nobody’s gonna look out for you but yourself.”

Erika Jayne is grieving her marriage

The RHOBH star admitted that the demise of her marriage and how it all played out has been a lot to endure, and it requires time to heal.

“You have to grieve a marriage, and you grieve a lot of things,” said Erika, who noted that her life completely changed when Tom’s alleged illegal dealings were exposed.

“Losing your home, and your money, and all at one time… grieving that sort of stuff and working through the legal problems is a lot,” she said.

However, things are getting better, and Erika’s heart is open to someone new, but she has no plans to share that part of her life on TV.

“I think that I need one thing that’s mine,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Erika is ready for the new season of RHOBH, and she confessed that she went into the season “feeling better” than the last time we saw her.

“The last two years were so very heavy, very tough. This is a season of rebuilding and great new opportunities. It felt completely different, and I needed it,” said Erika.

After an intense Season 12, are you excited to see a lighter side of Erika this season?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.