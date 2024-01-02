Here’s why Ramona Singer is getting dragged online for having ‘no self-awareness’

The new year just started, but it took less than 48 hours into 2024 for Ramona Singer to offend people.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star is getting dragged online and called out for her lack of self-awareness.

However, it’s not just social media critics slamming the 67-year-old for her latest snafu.

Ramona’s castmate and longtime friend Luann de Lesseps — who knows her all too well — publicly blasted her as well.

It all started when Ramona posted a photo on Instagram to ring in the new year while on a holiday getaway.

The snap showed her all dressed up in white, thigh-high boots and a white top as she posed in front of the fireplace.

However, it wasn’t her fancy attire that is now causing backlash online and calling for the reality TV personality to be canceled.

RHONY star Ramona Singer is getting bashed for an offensive photo

The controversial RHONY OG shared a happy picture on Instagram as she rang in Beaver Creek, Colorado, in the new year.

“Wishing you all a blessed & happy new year!! 🥂🎉🎈2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣4️⃣,” she captioned the post.

The photo showed a burning fireplace as Ramona struck a post off to the side, but it was the painting of a Native American in a frame above the fireplace that rubbed people the wrong way.

The photo has racked up thousands of likes and comments.

Most of Ramona’s Instagram followers were nothing but complimentary. However, several people bashed the turtle-time creator in the comments.

Critics want Ramona Singer canceled over distasteful post

This is not the first time Ramona Singer has been blasted for doing something offensive, and it likely won’t be the last.

Luann de Lesseps was the first to call her out by commenting, “Have you no self-awareness😮.”

Another Instagram user reiterated the sentiment, saying, “Ramona has no self awareness.”

Someone exclaimed ,”ARE YOU SERIOUS WITH THIS? It’s honestly getting hard to tell because all of Instagram is starting to feel like satire.”

Some people also called for the RHONY alum to be canceled.

Can we CANCEL her already,” wrote one commenter.

Another person wrote, “Cancelled.”

This is the second time Ramona has been called out for her behavior over the past few months.

Monsters and Critics reported in November of 2023 that she was axed from the BravoCon lineup over a racial slur.

The Incident happened some time ago, but the text messages were recently leaked online, and after backlash from Bravo viewers, the network was forced to take action.

However, they haven’t completely bid goodbye to the RHONY alum because she’s currently featured in Season 3 of RHUGT.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is currently streaming on Peacock.