Here’s why Luann de Lesseps made her own non-alcoholic Fosé wine

Luann de Lesseps releases her brand of non-alcoholic wine. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps took time from her busy cabaret tour to start another business venture, which she hopes will be just as successful. Luann has released her brand of non-alcoholic sparkling wine which she aptly named Countess Luann’s Fosé Rosé.

Luann has certainly had a rollercoaster relationship with alcohol over the years and a few of her drunken stupors have had major consequences. In 2017, the RHONY star was arrested and charged with disorderly intoxication, battery, and trespassing.

Luann took a plea deal and was put on a year of probation where she was mandated to stay sober. Following her probation, Luann tried to refrain from alcohol but later relapsed.

These days, however, she’s determined to maintain her sobriety and one way of doing that is by creating a non-alcoholic beverage that she can enjoy while out on the town.

Luann de Lesseps creates a brand of non-alcoholic wine

After conquering the cabaret world, the Real Housewives of New York City star can now add winemaker to her repertoire.

Luann had a recent chat with Page Six and opened up about her decision to create the non-alcoholic beverage after years of trying to maintain her sobriety.

“This product was really born out of necessity,” explained Luann.“I’m really hoping it can help take away the stigma of making the choice not to drink.”

She continued, “My daughter [Victoria] and I both don’t drink and we were tired of being at the mercy of a mixologist. This is an elevated drink that helps you feel like you’re still part of the party.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“No one likes to be judged for ordering a glass of Perrier. I wanted to make things easier for people who are sober,” reasoned the 56-year-old. “It’s also great for people who still drink and just want to take a break from alcohol.”

Here’s what we know about Countess Luann’s Fosé Rosé

The Real Housewives of New York City star started drinking again in 2020, but now she’s only sipping on Fosé Rosé which “mimics the taste of a real rosé.”

Luann revealed that it was very important for her that the non-alcoholic sparkling wine tastes like the real thing, and said “You would truly never know the difference.”

The beverage — which the RHONY OG also noted is “full of euphoric and hydrating properties” — retails on the website at $37.99 for two bottles.

According to the description, Countess Luann’s Fosé Rosé contains superfood and herbal ingredients along with “a deliciously refreshing hibiscus and white wine grape base.”

Luann noted on the website that “with one refreshing sip, drinkers will taste the love and purpose that went into this very special blend.”

Real Housewives of New York City star is currently on hiatus on Bravo.