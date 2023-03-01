Here’s why LPBW star Amy Roloff is ‘kinda bummed’ for herself and Chris Marek

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff and her husband, Chris Marek, got their hopes up recently, only to be let down.

Since tying the knot in August 2021, Amy and Chris have moved into their first home together.

Despite some apprehensions on Chris’ part, like Amy not making enough space for him, the couple has settled nicely into married life in their Oregon home with their dog, Daisy.

However, Amy has mentioned that, eventually, she and Chris would like to move into a home with more property and a bigger yard.

Although Amy said it would be a couple of years before that happens, it looks as though she and Chris are already starting the process of looking for a new place to call home.

In her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Amy shared a little bump in the road that recently occurred that had her feeling “kinda bummed.”

LPBW star Amy Roloff explains why she’s feeling ‘kinda bummed’

Amy recorded from inside her home, telling her fans, “Okay, I’m kinda bummed right now.”

The 60-year-old mom of four noted that she and Chris are currently looking at properties to “see what’s out there.”

Amy and Chris were interested in one particular property that caught their eye, with a great price point that is also close to their current location.

Unfortunately for Amy and Chris, the property went under contract quickly, meaning it’s no longer an option for the couple.

“Sometimes things go quick when it’s a good location, the price is right, and whatever else,” Amy added. “So, I don’t know… kinda bummed cuz I just at least wanted a chance to look at it! Anyway, we’ll keep looking. Who knows?”

Over her video, Amy added a caption that read, “Ok, it went so quick. A property we wanted to look at- good location, good price & not to far from where we live… went pending already.”

As Monsters and Critics reported, Amy told her followers during an Instagram Q&A that she and Chris would love to expand their property in a couple more years.

Amy’s husband, Chris, is a realtor, so they have a bit of an advantage, like knowing when properties hit the market.

Amy’s future career plans

Last year, Amy shared that not only would she like to move, but she also has some career changes in mind. As an avid cook, Amy said she’d love to take a culinary class and even write more books.

Amy already has two books under her belt, Amy Roloff: A Little Me and Short and Simple Family Recipes. Both can be purchased on Amazon.com, where they’ve received rave reviews.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.