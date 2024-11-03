Here’s why Lisa Rinna wouldn’t return to RHOBH

Lisa Rinna’s time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills came to a polarizing conclusion in 2022, and it doesn’t sound like she’s interested in an encore.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, the 61-year-old admitted she is done with the Bravo hit show.

“I think that there’s certain things that you do in life, and you finish that chapter and we did that,” she dished, but confirmed that she still has some friends on the cast.

“I have made some great friends over there, so I definitely talk to my girls.”

Lisa caught a lot of heat during her eight-season run on the reality series because of her willingness to throw her co-stars under the bus.

By the end of her time with the show, it was clear she wasn’t enjoying it as much and was just there for the paycheck.

Instead of forging connections with new cast members, she got under their skin, leading to some uncomfortable scenes.

Lisa Rinna has had many feuds on RHOBH

Her final big storyline involved a random feud with Kathy Hilton, in which Lisa talked a lot about a meltdown Kathy reportedly had while the cast was in Aspen.

The two women came to blows during the reunion that season, with Kathy branding the soap star a “bully.”

It makes sense then that Lisa would want to distance herself from the show.

Still, Andy Cohen revealed that Lisa walked away of her own volition and then attempted to retract her resignation, but the show had already moved on from her.

There has been buzz that she was merely on pause with the option of returning to the series, which could theoretically still happen.

Lisa has previously pitched a season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with her RHOBH friends Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Erika Jayne.

But that particular show has seemingly been grounded for good after the Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo drama.

During the Us Weekly interview, Lisa said she was “open to anything” and wouldn’t rule out working alongside her family members.

Could Lisa and her family get a reality TV series?

We don’t know whether that could be a reality TV series, but we don’t envision there being much of an audience for a Keeping Up with the Kardashians-esque series with Lisa and her family.

Lisa has had a busy 2024, racking up credits in So Help Me Todd, Mommy Meanest, Lopez vs. Lopez, and Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World.

For RHOBH, Season 14 is set to premiere this month, and returning cast members include Garcelle Beauvais, Kathy Hilton, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, and Sutton Stracke.

They will be joined by newcomers Bozoma Saint John and Jennifer Tilly.

What are your thoughts on Lisa’s sentiments about returning to RHOBH? Do you think she should stage a comeback?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 premieres on Tuesday, November 19, at 8/7c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-13 on Peacock.