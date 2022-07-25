Here’s why Jenelle Evans’ mom Barbara and Farrah Abraham’s mom Debra were spotted with Teen Mom Y+P cast

Jenelle Evans’ and Farrah Abraham’s moms were spotted with the cast of Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-11/StarMaxWorldwide/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans’ mom Barbara Evans and Teen Mom OG Farrah Abraham’s mom Debra Danielsen were seen hanging out with the cast from Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant — here’s why.

Jenelle and Farrah are arguably two of the most controversial cast members from the Teen Mom franchise, and their moms, Barbara and Debra, have become well-known by Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG fans.

Both Jenelle and Farrah were fired from the franchise. Jenelle was let go in 2019 after it was revealed that her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their family dog, Nugget. Farrah chose to step away from filming after MTV gave her the option to stay, but only if she chose to stop her career in adult entertainment; Farrah ultimately decided to continue to film in the porn industry.

Over the weekend, Young + Pregnant cast member Kayla Sessler shared a pic on her Instagram, which she captioned, “OG’s 🤙🏼.” Kayla posed alongside her castmates Brianna Jaramillo, Madisen Beith, and Kiaya Elliott in the group photo. Also included in the pic were two surprise guests: Barbara Evans and Debra Danielsen.

The post obviously garnered a lot of attention, with more than 28,000 Likes and nearly 500 comments. Many of those comments were from curious fans wondering what Barb and Deb were doing in the pic.

According to a recent report by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the cast of Y+P are in Los Angeles to film for the new season of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In, which was recently greenlit for Season 2, and it appears that Barb and Deb will also take part in filming.

Jenelle Evans, Farrah Abraham’s moms spotted with the cast of Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant

Per the outlet’s behind-the-scenes source, “They are scheduled to film about six episodes with the ‘Young and Pregnant’ girls, but they may not all air.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

The insider also claimed that adding Barb and Deb to the roster is an attempt to increase ratings and save the franchise. “They are scheduled to film about six episodes with the Young and Pregnant girls, but they may not all air,” they added.

Although they reportedly won’t be filming alongside the cast of Y+P, Barb and Deb happily obliged.

Barbara and Deb reportedly filming for Season 2 of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In

“Barbara and Deb are filming ‘Girls’ Night In‘ episodes together to make sort of a ‘Grandma’s Edition’ series of episodes,” the source added before revealing, “They won’t be filming with the ‘Young and Pregnant’ girls, though. They all just happened to be there at the same time filming.”

Earlier this year, Monsters and Critics reported that Barbara and Jenelle were slated to return to the Teen Mom franchise, with a source claiming the mother-daughter duo met with executive producer Larry Musnik in May 2022.

For her part, Debra, who goes by her rapper stage name Debz OG, recently announced the launch of her podcast featuring Teen Mom stars as her guests, already releasing an interview with Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards.

There are a lot of changes happening within the Teen Mom franchise, so fans will have to wait and see if it’s enough to keep it afloat.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.