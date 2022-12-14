Here’s why Hayden Markowitz thinks someone ‘cast a curse’ on his love life

Hayden Markowitz is opening up about his love life post-Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: @hmarko1221/Instagram

After Hayden Markowitz opened the floodgates, he revealed that he has had no luck in the dating scene after his year with the Bachelor franchise.

Hayden was seen on this year’s season of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, where he became notoriously remembered for his harsh words against Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

Oh, and for the fact that he spent $100K on surgery for his dog, Rambo.

After gaining a slice of fame from his stint on the series, Hayden took to Instagram on Tuesday for a Q&A session.

Although he did get the occasional “other” question, most of his inquisitions were about his time in the franchise and his current relationship status.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Off the bat, one follower asked the former contestant if he was single at the moment.

Hayden Markowitz tells fans he’s single and cursed

Hayden informed his fans of his single relationship status by writing, “Whoever cast a curse on my love life can chill now. I learned my lesson. I promise.”

One fan followed up by asking Hayden if he was actively looking for somebody to date, which he wasn’t against exploring.

“I’m definitely open to meeting someone serious, but at the same time, I’m not searching for it as god will put that person in my life when it’s time,” he wrote.

Pic credit: @hmarko1221/Instagram

He continued, “I’m not looking to date someone just to date someone.”

Hayden opens up about The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise

As fans flooded his inbox with questions about his time in the Bachelor world, Hayden said he doesn’t regret going on either The Bachelorette or Bachelor in Paradise.

However, he did say that he regrets being so naive on the show and allowing producers to turn him into an “easy target.”

He also referred to the show as a “game” and said he wished he knew how to “play it” right.

Pic credit: @hmarko1221/Instagram

“But the people that know me know what really happened,” he even said, leaving his followers with a cliffhanger.

The Bachelorette viewers will remember how Hayden was pinned as the Season 19 “villain” for referring to Gabby and Rachel as b***hes and comparing them to his ex-girlfriend.

Hayden later appeared on Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, which ended after contestant Kate Gallivan ultimately chose to pursue her relationship with Logan Palmer.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.