Here’s why Hannah Brown won’t be the next Bachelorette

Hannah Brown accepted the opportunity to find love on reality television about a year ago.

She wanted to see if she could find a husband on The Bachelorette, and for a while, the chances looked great.

Even though she struggled near the end, she eventually chose the wrong guy. Jed Wyatt had lied about a previous relationship.

Hannah tried to make things work with both her runner-up Tyler Cameron and her third choice, Peter Weber, but both of them had moved on.

So, naturally, fans thought that she deserved a second chance at love. Well, it won’t be on this upcoming season as Hannah B just booked events throughout filming.

Hannah B has committed to DWTS

It’s no secret that filming happens as soon as The Bachelor ends. And since Hannah won the previous season of Dancing With The Stars, she just booked a few appearances.

She shared the news via the official Dancing With The Stars account. Reality Steve then tweeted about it, revealing Hannah B is officially off the list for Bachelorette, as the two schedules would conflict with one another.

You can now cross Hannah B. off the list for “Bachelorette.” This would be during filming and clearly she can’t do both. pic.twitter.com/dIDxZzAe8c — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 19, 2020

The fact Hannah accepted some Dancing With The Stars events means anyone can be up for the role of The Bachelorette.

And given how Peter Weber’s season is unfolding, we do have a couple of contenders.

Hannah B opens the door for others

Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss had previously asked for Bachelorette recommendations, and Hannah B was high on the list. But now, it’s time to look elsewhere.

Right now, Hannah Ann is currently a fan favorite to be the next Bachelorette after Hannah B. But, since she’s a finalist on Peter’s season, she’s possibly off the market.

Then, there’s Madison, the virgin from Auburn, Alabama. She’s a sweetheart, and Colton Underwood proved there is a place for a virgin on the show.

Lastly, there’s Kelsey. She was sent home after the hometown dates. While she was a bit emotional on the show, she may have a different outcome if she gets to call the shots.

One thing is for sure – we don’t foresee ABC picking Victoria Fuller as The Bachelorette after her drama with Peter on The Bachelor. Plus, accusations of her ruining four marriages is something producers may frown upon in a big way.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.