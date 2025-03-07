Here’s why critics think Anna Duggar was ‘trapped’ into marrying Josh Duggar

Anna Duggar is raising her seven children while Josh Duggar is behind bars in a federal prison.

Since his arrest and subsequent conviction on charges stemming from CSAM (child sexual abuse material), she has remained by his side.

There have been questions surrounding why she would stay after learning the truth about what he did to his sisters and a family friend in the early 2000s, but sticking by him after his trial has perplexed many.

It’s been said that Anna and her parents were told about Josh and what happened to his sisters before they were engaged, though no one can be sure if that was the truth or the narrative Jim Bob Duggar was pushing.

On Reddit, there has been a debate about how much Anna knew before marrying Josh and whether she even knew.

Was Anna misled about what happened so that she would agree to marry into the Duggar family?

Was Anna Duggar ‘trapped’ into marrying Josh Duggar?

Anna Duggar is a hot topic of discussion among Duggar followers — critics and fans alike.

She has remained mostly silent about Josh Duggar, except for saying there was “more to the story” following his recent legal battle.

A recent Reddit thread queried whether Anna was “trapped” into marrying Josh and whether she knew about what happened with his sisters.

One Redditor wrote, “My theory is that they intentionally trapped her. She was turning 20 years old when she was proposed to but her emotional maturity was that of a child. She didn’t know what he had done nor did she have any comprehension of how bad it was.”

Another said, “Anna’s dad does prison ministry and he (and his family) have been around hardcore sex offenders trying to get them to find Jesus. I’m sure she was hand-selected because of this.”

Someone else chimed in, “She was prepared by her family to be a sacrifice for anyone that would take her. Pa Keller is a shallow man that is dazzled by the fundie fame the Duggars have.”

Pic credit: u/velorae/Reddit

Whether or not Anna knew or how much she was told will never be known. She won’t speak out about her experience and is sticking by her husband.

Anna Duggar continues to attend Duggar events

Anna Duggar isn’t in the spotlight much anymore. She has faded into the background unless spotted leaving the prison where Josh Duggar resides.

She is always involved in the big Duggar events, though. She attended Jana Duggar’s wedding, and while she didn’t appear in any of the photos, she was spotted in the candid ones shared on social media.

Her children, especially Mackynzie Duggar, spend much time at the big house. Mackynzie is close to Jordyn-Grace and Josie Duggar, who are all very close in age.

Josh will remain behind bars until 2032, provided he doesn’t accrue extra time for bad behavior.

Anna will likely remain by Josh’s side through it all and wait for him when he is released. At that point, his children will be much older, and some may even live independently.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.