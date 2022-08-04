Here’s why Cassidy Timbrooks says she’ll ‘sock’ Dane Cook ‘right in the jaw’

The Bachelor star Cassidy Timbrooks commented on Dane Cook’s recent engagement. Pic credit: @cassidytimbrooks/Instagram

Cassidy Timbrooks is back in her “villainous era” with some choice words for newly-engaged Dane Cook.

Cassidy, a former contender on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, has become known to leak the same unapologetic attitude she had during the show onto her social media platforms.

Most recently, the Season 26 contestant shared her blunt opinion on comedian Dane Cook’s engagement to fitness enthusiast Kelsi Taylor.

The couple announced their engagement on Tuesday, with an excited Dane explaining how ready he was to propose to Kelsi after spending five years together.

However, many have taken notice of the blatant age gap between the two — with Dane being 50 years old and his fiancee being only 23.

After the engagement news broke, Cassidy took to Twitter with a blunt statement that read, “If I ever run into Dane cook I’ll sock him right in the jaw. That’s a promise.”

Cassidy Timbrooks clarified why she would sock Dane Cook in the jaw

Without context from Cassidy, one fan, in particular, replied to her tweet to ask if she was referring to the age difference between Dane and Kelsi.

Pic credit: @cassidytimb/Twitter

User @claireshare17 responded with a backhanded comment toward Dane to spotlight the age gap between the couple. “But what about his long time love that was -2 years old when he was her age currently,” she replied.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Cassidy confirmed, “That’s precisely Why I’m socking him.”

Pic credit: @cassidytimb/Twitter

It seems as if Cassidy disapproves of the 26-year age gap, especially since the couple may have been riding the “fine line” of her being 18 years old when they started dating.

Dane Cook jokes about his age gap with Kelsi Taylor

Although Cassidy may not be laughing, Dane Cook sees no harm in the age difference between him and his now-fiancee.

In a previous Q&A on his Instagram, Dane raved about his girlfriend Kelsi — even though she was only 19.

One fan asked him for any advice on dating with an age gap, and Dane joked, “The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart.”

All jokes aside, it seems as if the pair has been relishing in their engagement excitement over the past few weeks.

“A couple weeks ago, Dane got on one knee and asked me to be his wife and I couldn’t have asked for a more perfect moment,” Kelsi recently raved on Instagram. “I love this man and love spending my life with him. I can’t wait for what’s to come.”

Dane also revealed to People that he did not want to wait any longer to ask for Kelsi’s hand in marriage.

“I was so ready to ask her. I was completely zen about it. The evening of the proposal was incredibly beautiful, the weather was perfect, sunset was spectacular, and I was just quite simply very happy,” he said.

“I was asking my best friend, the woman who I’ve shared some of the greatest times of my life with, to marry me so we can start the next chapter of our lives together. I was also thinking of how absolutely stunning she looked,” Dane continued.

Even though they may not have the stamp of approval from everyone, Dane said that proposing to Kelsi was simply the “best feeling ever.”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.