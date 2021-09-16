Here’s why Bennett Jordan passed on Bachelor in Paradise — Meet new girlfriend Emily Chen

Bennett Jordan gushes about his new girlfriend, Emily Chen. Pic credit: ABC

After passing on Bachelor in Paradise, it seems Bennett Jordan has found his match made in heaven.

Bennett recently shared a striking yoga video and a heartfelt caption to announce that he is dating yogi girlfriend, Emily Chen.

Bennett Jordan says he’s the ‘luckiest guy in the world’

Bennett’s love life has sparked curiosity from The Bachelorette fans in the past. After Tayshia sent him home twice on her season of The Bachelorette, Bennett was later rumored to be building a connection with Kelley Flanagan from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

Many wondered if the Harvard grad would make an appearance on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, including Tammy Ly. Still, Bennett ultimately decided against participating in the summer spinoff, and now we know why.

Bennett recently took to Instagram to announce that he’s dating Emily Chen. Bennett introduced Emily to his followers and gushed about how head over heels in love he is with the talented yoga instructor.

In his video, Bennett and Emily do impressive acro yoga together in front of a stunning sky and then end the video with a kiss.

Bennett captioned the video saying, “Meet Emily @emchenyoga I’m pretty sure she’s a real life 😇 [angel] Aside from being the most graceful yogi I’ve ever seen in my 15 years of practice, she has the best ❤️ [heart] and spirit of anyone I’ve ever met.”

Bennett also assured fans that he and Emily would be increasing their public presence as a couple and expressed feeling immensely lucky to have found Emily.

He wrote, “You’re going to see a lot more of us, but if you want to feel more inspired, more enlightened, grow stronger, live a little lighter, and feel more connected and grounded in your life. I encourage you to follow her, too. I’m pretty much the luckiest guy in the world.”

Who is Emily Chen?

Emily Chen is a New York yoga instructor and founder of Alchemy School of Yoga. She shares loads of photos in yoga poses and speaks about living a life of health and wellness.

According to her bio, Emily is in both the health and beauty space and promotes a modern yoga life that’s all about “connecting you and your highest self.” She’s also been featured in Forbes, Yoga Journal, and Mind Body Green.

Emily also announced her relationship with Bennett on Instagram with the same yoga video.

In her caption, Emily wrote, “I know we just started our journey…but it feels like I’m remembering you. Ty for all the joy, play, positivity & confidence you bring into my life. For my yoga fam: meet Ben, the man that brings me indescribable happiness. Hope you don’t mind seeing him here.”

Bennett and Emily’s relationship received lots of love from Bachelor Nation and stars within the franchise. Hopefully, their relationship will remain as strong and balanced as their skilled yoga poses.

The Bachelorette returns Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c on ABC.