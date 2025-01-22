Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Daisy Kelliher and Keith Allen have fans talking.

The deckhand and the chief stew struck up a little fling on this season on the sailing show.

Keith and Daisy have done some smooching but nothing else, as far as we know.

The season finale is on the horizon, with only one episode left.

However, eagle-eyed Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are pretty sure Daisy and Keith are dating off-screen.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It’s all due to a trip to New York City and Keith’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Here’s why Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans think Daisy and Keith are dating

As Monsters and Critics previously, Keith shared on WWHL that he and Daisy did make plans together after the season. They also keep in touch regularly, as he shared on the show.

It’s not what he said, though, that really has Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans buzzing. A Reddit thread revealed that Daisy was in New York City at the same time as Keith, and they both appeared to stay at the same hotel.

The thread featured a couple of Keith and Daisy’s IG Stories from the weekend.

Are Keith and Daisy dating in real life?

While many fans in the Reddit thread feel the Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars are dating, one comment caught our eye, shutting down those claims.

The user explained that charter guest Detox and friends had a YouTube reunion where some tea was spilled from the host.

“He said that Daisy and Keith dated after the show but are no longer together. He also mentioned Daisy would be in NYC to film an upcoming WWHL episode,” read part of the remark.

Pic credit: u/LordGranthamofDonk/Reddit

The last part does track with Andy Cohen’s statement the other day that Daisy and Below Deck Med star Aesha Scott would be on an upcoming Watch What Happens Live.

Pic credit: Andy Cohen/Facebook

Another user in the Reddit thread revealed that in a New Year’s Eve post, Daisy shared that she had found love but lost it. The person feels the guy may be Keith and pointed out they still follow each other on social media.

Pic credit: uLordGranthamofDonk/Reddit

Now, they could be just friends or pulling a Sunny Marquis and Ben Willoughby and keeping their relationship quiet.

It’s anyone’s guess if Keith Allen and Daisy Kelliher are dating or just friends. The good news is that we will find out soon since the finale of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 is on the horizon.

Once the final episode airs, if Daisy and Keith are dating, they can come clean, or they can shut down the rumors if they are not dating. Honestly, we ship them and hope that Keith and Daisy are giving romance a shot.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.