Here’s why Below Deck Med broke the fourth wall

Below Deck Med broke the fourth wall in the most recent episode, which has become more popular in reality TV lately.

It used to be that the fourth wall was never broken on reality TV unless it was for an emergency or safety reason.

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 saw producers step in to prevent a sexual assault.

Meanwhile, Season 6 of Below Deck Med featured a cameraman breaking the fourth wall to jump in and save Ashton Pienaar from drowning.

That isn’t true for Below Deck Med or other reality TV shows like Vanderpump Rules.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Let’s take a look at what prompted Below Deck Med producers to break the fourth wall.

Why was the fourth wall broken on Below Deck Med?

We knew the new episode of the hit yachting show would pick up right where it left off, with Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallagher trying to find a private spot away from the cameras to get busy.

Gael has a boyfriend but also has the hots for her fellow deckhand. After the first crew night out, where drinks flowed, Gael was ready to throw caution to the wind with Nathan.

However, she wanted to make sure whatever happened physically between them was kept off-film. Production broke the fourth wall when a cameraman busted Gael trying to sneak off.

Yes, she was caught red-handed with production squashing the plan. Once Gael realized privacy was off-limits, she turned around and went to bed, telling Nathan it was a no-go.

We all know that this thing with Nathan and Gael is just getting started, even though she has a man working on another yacht. At least the two of them can work together the next day like nothing happened while joking that they are “knobs.”

Now did Gael not come up to Nathan because she was caught on camera or because she felt it was wrong?? #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/kbTbRkrPqy — Dustin Cone (@Dustin_Cone) June 18, 2024

More Below Deck Med news

In other news, former Below Deck charter guest Gigi Fernandez debuted on Below Deck Med after becoming friends with Captain Sandy Yawn.

Gigi doesn’t like Chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford and went to Captain Sandy to complain about him. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the rumor mill is buzzing that the chef will get fired.

Meanwhile, Aesha Scott set the record straight on the provision chaos, revealing what happened regarding the lack of wine.

Captain Lee Rosbach shut down claims that he slammed Captain Sandy over chef rules.

Make sure to keep tuning in to Below Deck Med to see what happens with Nathan and Gael.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.