Here’s why Arie Luyendyk Jr. decided it was time for a vasectomy

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are done having kids after their trip to Hawaii. Pic credit: @ariejr/Instagram

Arie Luyendyk Jr., otherwise known as public enemy number one in Becca Kufrin’s fan club, and his runner-up Lauren Burnham (do you think she is tired of everyone calling her her husband’s runner up?) are done having kids, and they’re ready to make it permanent. The season 22 Bachelor lead is getting the snip; that’s right a vasectomy, not a haircut.

During the Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous podcast, aptly titled “The Big Snip,” Arie revealed that despite how obsessed he and Lauren are with their kids, a Hawaii vacation is what really put the nail in the coffin of having more. Though, with three under three, nobody would blame him for saying it was due to a trip to McDonald’s either.

Arie and Lauren went on a Hawaiian vacation with their brood

The pair share daughter Alessi, 2, and twins Senna and Lux who were born in June. Clearly, this is a pretty overwhelming season of parenthood for them, and despite the picture-perfect Instagram pictures from their Hawaiian getaway, it was still exhausting.

Arie told Ashley I. he felt “overwhelmed” after checking 12 bags of luggage, not including strollers and car seats. Although, he claims it wasn’t a totally terrible trip and the kids did fairly well. He said, “It was exhausting, but they all did really good. If it’s not terrible or a complete nightmare, you think, ‘Oh, we did it! It wasn’t that bad!'”

As many parents know, it can be difficult having kids on a trip when you don’t have all the things you’re used to around, like their cribs, a grocery store close by, or extra hands to help. Arie described the difficulty of not having a food service, and having to drive 20 minutes to get to a store in Hawaii.

Arie thought it was challenging being away from home with kids

He said, “It was really challenging because Hawaii doesn’t have Postmates. They don’t have grocery stores that are open late… So it was hard with the twins, because there was less help. Like, right now, if I don’t want to cook dinner, I just order Postmates. There, you have to go to a grocery store, which, for us, was a 20-minute drive. It was, like, very difficult.” Arie constantly advertises things on his Instagram Stories; does anyone think we’ll be seeing an ad for Postmates anytime soon?

He later went on to say he is already 40 and doesn’t want to have kids when he is older, citing his desire to be active with them.

Ashley I. is also expecting a baby herself and was probably like most first-time parents listening – nervous at what she is getting herself into. Arie, however, described it as many parents do, a “season of life.”

He said, “I feel like a lot of parents use this term ‘season of life.’ There is just a very difficult season of life.” He mentions the lack of sleep as being one of the more stressful parts of newborn life.

While fans are of course always interested in what Arie does with his balls, at least nobody ​will be speculating on Lauren’s body after she goes in hard on the burritos at a Mexican restaurant.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.