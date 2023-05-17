Here’s why Angela Deem’s latest video has 90 Day Fiance viewers questioning if Michael is in the US

A recent video shared by TLC star Angela Deem has 90 Day Fiance viewers thinking her estranged husband, Michael Ilesanmi, is in the U.S. with her.

Angela and Michael have a tumultuous relationship history, to say the least.

Despite their frequent arguments, the couple went through with getting married in Michael’s native country of Nigeria.

Angela and Michael hoped that getting hitched would help their case, as Michael’s request for a K-1 visa was repeatedly denied.

However, it seemed as though Angela had reached her limit when she discovered that Michael was cheating on her with a younger American woman.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ever since then, rumors have been swirling that the two were headed toward Splitsville, but it’s unclear where their relationship stands today.

In a recent video shared by Angela on Instagram, 90 Day Fiance fans were convinced that Michael has finally made it to The States.

The video was a side-by-side TikTok, featuring Angela and Michael on the right side and an undisclosed couple on the left side.

Throughout the video, the unidentified couple mimicked Angela and Michael’s poses from a previous video they had recorded together in December 2022.

“Thank you both,” Angela wrote in the caption. “Love yall.”

90 Day Fiance viewers think Michael Ilesanmi is in the U.S. with Angela Deem

Many of Angela’s followers thought the video signified that Michael has finally made it overseas, and they flooded her comments section with their predictions.

“Waaaait is he HERE NOW???” asked one Instagram user.

Angela’s Instagram followers were convinced Michael is in the U.S. with her. Pic credit: @deemangela/Instagram

Convinced that Michael is in America, another joked, “get the green Card and Run Michael well done.”

“Michael is here oh boy Good luck Michael,” penned another commenter.

While several more of Angela’s followers surmised that Michael is in the U.S., there were a couple who thought otherwise.

“Someone made a duet of her and Michaels’ picture poses. End of story,” wrote one Instagram user, adding that Angela simply shared the other couple’s video, and that there was no underlying meaning behind it.

One of Angela’s IG followers wasn’t on board with the idea that Michael is in the U.S. and another claims Angela was recently filming in NYC. Pic credit: @deemangela/Instagram

Yet another 90 Day Fiance fan claimed they ran into Angela recently on a flight and spilled just a little bit of tea.

Are Angela and Michael working on their marriage in a new 90 Day Fiance spinoff?

“I don’t know the status of their relationship but Angela was definitely in NY filming,” they wrote. “She was on my flight to Savannah last week but wouldn’t tell me anything.”

Although not in New York, Angela was spotted filming in the Florida Keys earlier this year, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

Angela was among several other cast members from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, including Yara Zaya, Liz Woods, Kalani Fagaata, and Asuelu Pulaa.

The spinoff is confirmed to be a couples’ retreat-type show, per a source close to the project who spoke with Monsters and Critics. Could this mean Angela and Michael are still together and working on their marriage? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All airs on Sunday, May 21 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.