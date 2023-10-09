Here’s why 90 Day Fiance viewers are taking aim at Nikki Exotica

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance just started, and we can already tell it will be interesting.

There are six new couples for the latest season, as well as Gino and Jasmine, whom 90 Day Fiance fans already know all too well.

But it’s not Gino and Jasmine that have TLC viewers talking as the new episode plays out.

That honor belongs to Nikki Exotica, who created quite a buzz in the first episode after sharing how she met Justin, a handsome younger man from Moldova — that’s right, he’s from the same country as Andrei Castravet.

Nikki came in hot with multiple plastic surgeries and a story about how she came out to Justin as transgender that has definitely got people talking.

But it’s the story about how she changed his name that some 90 Day Fiance fans just cannot get over.

Nikki Exotica rubs 90 Day Fiance viewers the wrong way

Right off the bat, Nikki opened up about her plastic surgeries, which are plentiful

In fact, she claimed to have had all the plastic surgeries, including her nose, lips, cheeks, jaw, breasts, and more.

She claimed to be a plastic surgery consultant and shared her experiences of going under the knife with others considering getting work done.

And that’s not the only thing that viewers are talking about.

They’re coupling that with Nikki’s admission that when she first met Justin, he wasn’t Justin. His name was Igor, and she didn’t like it because — hold on to your drink — it reminded her of Frankenstein’s assistant.

One X user wrote, “Nikki Exotica, 47, has had every plastic surgery known to man could not call this boy Igor because it remind her of Frankenstein’s assistant, so she renamed him Justin. But also she used to be a man. Whew Chileeeee.”

Nikki Exotica, 47 has had every plastic surgery known to man could not call this boy Igor because it remind her of Frankenstein's assistant so she renamed him Justin. But also she used to be a man. Whew Chileeeee #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/fCNLiqK7de — Violate Brown (@BrownViolate) October 9, 2023

Another simply wrote, “Y’all I CANNOT with NikkiExotica.”

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance has quite an interesting cast

Nikki Exotica and Justin, aka Igor, are only two of the 14 cast members we’ll get to see on the new season of 90 Day Fiance, and while they stand out, a few others will pique viewers’ attention. It’s pretty clear that the show is going big for the 10th anniversary season.

Ashley was introduced first, and she’s clearly going to be a fan favorite, but not before stirring up some controversy. After all, Ashley is a witch specializing in tarot and shadow work. She also works in the occult business, something her fiance, Manuel, is probably not going to be comfortable with, considering she said in a confessional that he would prefer that she be a Catholic woman and that she was nervous about showing him her whole world.

Then there are Sophie and Robert, who already remind us a lot of Miona and JIbri Bell in many ways. Sophie and Robert are both biracial, but you certainly wouldn’t know that by looking at Sophie, who has straight blonde hair and rivals Yara Zaya in terms of being unrecognizable in before pictures.

There’s also the issue that Sophie comes from a rich family, and Rob clearly is not rich. He lives in the hood and plans to bring Sophie there, something he’s already worrying about.

Get ready for this rollercoaster because it’s about to get bumpy!

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.