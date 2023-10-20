Here’s why 90 Day Fiance viewers are comparing Sophie to Miona Bell

90 Day Fiance star Sophie is being compared to Season 9 alum Miona Bell, and you’ll understand why in a minute.

It’s not that Miona and Sophie look anything alike because they don’t, and they also don’t share similar upbringings or cultures.

However, they do have one thing in common, and it’s that both women look vastly different on the show than they did a few years ago.

Looking at Sophie today, you would never guess that she’s biracial –her mom is white, and her dad is black.

She’s gone through quite a transformation, and at first, second, or third glance, you would think she’s fully Caucasian.

It was a similar–yet opposite–situation for Miona Bell, whose ethnicity was called into question by viewers.

She was accused of blackfishing as people felt she altered her appearance to appear mixed after younger photos of the Serbian native showed her with a lighter skin tone and smaller lips.

Miona defended herself and revealed that she was of Mexican and Middle Eastern background, but now it’s Sophie who’s causing a stir with TLC viewers.

90 Day Fiance viewers compare Sophie to Miona Bell

Sophie shared a photo of her younger self on the show, and viewers were shocked to find out it was the same person.

In the image, her skin was darker, and she had thick curly hair–a vast difference from the light complexion and long blonde style she sports today.

Someone compiled a before and after photo of Sophie along with a before and after photo of Miona and wrote, “So… she’s like Miona but she did it the other way round.”

The post was shared on Instagram, and 90 Day Fiance viewers had a lot to say about it.

90 Day Fiance viewers call out Sophie for changing her appearance

Sophie isn’t hiding her mixed ethnicity because she opened up about her background in the first episode of the show.

However, people are still shocked at how different she looked as a child.

“I couldn’t believe it. Why would she white wash herself like this! 🥲,” questioned one commenter.

“Doesn’t look anything like herself!😮😮😮” added someone else.

One viewer commented on Sophie’s story about being bullied in school and admitted, “i was highly confused when she said she was the only black kid at her school.”

Someone else added a laughing emoji and said, “Reverse Miona😂.”

Were you shocked to find out that Sophie is mixed-race? Tell us what you think of her altered appearance in the comments below.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.