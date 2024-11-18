Here’s why 90 Day Fiance star Rob Warne ‘took advantage’ of filming The Last Resort

Rob wants to set the record straight about his marriage to Sophie Sierra and his decision to return to the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

90 Day Fiance fans met American cast member Rob and his British wife, Sophie, in Season 10 of the flagship series.

Rob and Sophie’s marriage was arguably one of the most tumultuous relationships we’ve seen in the franchise.

Between their constant fighting, disagreements over everything (including toilet paper), separate living situations, and ongoing accusations of infidelity on both sides, it seemed their marriage was doomed from the start.

They reappeared in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and it seemed as though not much had improved by that point.

As far as we know, Rob and Sophie are no longer together, and rumors are swirling that they’re headed for divorce.

Rob dishes on his marriage to Sophie and his reason for agreeing to film 90 Day: The Last Resort

While the rumor mill continues to churn with gossip that Rob and Sophie have split, Rob is setting the record straight.

Apparently, 90 Day Fiance fans have come for Rob, who will appear alongside Sophie next month in Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort for their third appearance within the franchise.

His critics believe that the only reason he’s filming another spinoff is because he’s looking to cash in financially.

But Rob wants to set the record straight.

Taking to his Instagram Story over the weekend, Rob shared a lengthy explanation with his followers.

In his message, Rob provided a timeline of his appearance on 90 Day Fiance, Happily Ever After? and The Last Resort and explained how he’s changed from season to season.

The California native explained that he was working full-time during filming for his first two seasons and has continued to work on improving his living situation and getting his life in order.

Rob clears the air regarding his marriage and filming a third 90 Day Fiance spinoff. Pic credit: @robwarne_/Instagram

Fast-forward to filming for Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, and Rob says that he and Sophie weren’t together.

Rob ‘took advantage’ of working out his marriage by filming his third spinoff

“But being married always meant the world to me, and doing everything I could to make it work was important,” Rob shared.

Rob added that despite his and Sophie’s “turbulent” marriage, he was willing to “take advantage of” the opportunity to film Season 2 of The Last Resort in hopes of working out their marriage.

Addressing speculation that he filmed 90 Day: The Last Resort for the money, Rob wrote, “So, all of the talk about doing it for a check is very dismissive to the reality that marriage IS worth fighting for.”

Rob ended his post on a positive note, telling his followers that he hopes they enjoy Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort and telling them his DMs are “always open.”

It appears Rob and Sophie are still facing trouble in their marriage

Meanwhile, a clip of one of Rob and Sophie’s segments in Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort shows Rob and Sophie are still struggling to make their marriage work–even with the help of counselors at the marriage retreat.

During a confessional, Rob optimistically claims, “We might not be the most dysfunctional couple here.”

Rob tells Sophie that he feels like she’s still the person he wants to be with, but Sophie brings up one issue in their marriage that won’t seem to go away: infidelity.

Sophie tells their castmates that Rob is “still messaging other women trying to have sex with them.”

“Wow! Bro, I’m done!” Rob exclaims as he gets up from his chair and storms off, away from the group.

The preview hints that Rob and Sophie weren’t able to mend their marital issues despite enlisting the help of professionals.

Whether they’ve reconciled remains a mystery, and we’ll have to wait until next month to see how their weeks-long therapy retreat pans out.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, December 2, at 8/7c on TLC.