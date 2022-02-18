Here’s why 90 Day Fiance fans are calling Loren and Alexei Brovarnik’s spinoff ‘boring’

90 Day Fiance fans are over Loren and Alexei Brovarnik’s new spinoff, After the 90 Days. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fan-favorite couple Loren and Alexei Brovarnik caught some heat from viewers who aren’t crazy about their spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

Viewers first met and fell in love with Loren and Alexei during Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance. Loren met Alexei during a birthright trip to Israel in his native country.

The couple wed in 2015 and have since welcomed two sons, Shai, 1, and Asher, six months.

90 Day Fiance fans came to love Loren and Alexei for their down-to-earth love story. Although they often bickered and saw things differently, they always managed to keep things balanced and lighthearted.

This year, TLC announced Loren and Alexei’s own spinoff show, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days. The viewers have expressed their feelings about Loren and Alexei’s new show six episodes into the season, and the feedback wasn’t exactly positive.

90 Day Fiance shared a clip from the scene in which Loren and Alexei have an early labor scare during Loren’s second pregnancy with their son, Asher.

90 Day Fiance viewers complain of ‘boring’ spinoff Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

90 Day Fiance viewers took to the comments section, where many of them complained of how “boring” Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days has been.

One bored viewer commented, “This show is so boring 😩😩 I’ve started turning the channel when this comes on then have to turn it back at 10😩😩.”

Another disgruntled viewer expressed their disdain for the “moaning” on the show and wrote, “Honestly all you do is moan. The show is absolutely boring which is annoying as I like ur family, but stop with the constant moans. Please.”

“Anyone else bored with Loren & family? 🙄” asked another viewer.

One Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days viewer took their comment a step further, accusing Loren of being “too lazy” to parent and voicing their disdain for Loren’s complaining.

Their comment read, “This woman is too lazy to have children. I get so frustrated watching her complain and constantly try to find someone else to do the work necessary to have a family. Be grateful!”

“Be quiet and just take care of your kids,” the comment continued. “It’s only as difficult as you make it. Your first baby runs the show instead of you controlling him. Get it together.”

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik’s life on After the 90 Days

So far this season on Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, viewers have watched Loren struggle to make friends as a pregnant mom raising a toddler. Alexei left Loren alone to care for their son Shai while she was heavily pregnant with Asher as he attended a wedding in Israel, which Loren (and her dad Bryan) were not happy about.

The rest of the season will focus on the birth of Loren and Alexei’s second son Asher, who was born prematurely and spent some time in the NICU.

Off-camera, Loren, Alexei, Shai, and Asher look to be thriving while still living in Florida, although that could change very soon. The couple has mentioned they want to leave The Sunshine State, much to the chagrin of Loren’s parents.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs on Monday nights at 9:30/8:30c on TLC and Discovery+.