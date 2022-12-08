Here’s who Sutton Stracke doesn’t want back on RHOBH

RHOBH star Sutton Stracke revealed who she wants back on the show. Pic credit: @suttonstracke/Instagram

Like most of the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Sutton Stracke recently attended the People’s Choice Awards.

The Southern Belle was asked who she was most excited to see that evening, and she replied, “100% Shania Twain.”

Regarding the show, Sutton stayed coy about when filming would start. She didn’t reveal if they had already started or not.

She was then asked if she thought Lisa Rinna should return to the show. Sutton gave a little smile that said it all without saying anything.

She sheepishly looked away and then back at the interviewer. Which prompted the latter to say, “It’s quiet, it’s quiet.”

Sutton has been very vocal lately about being over the toxicity on the show.

RHOBH: Sutton Stracke wants Lisa Rinna to stop her antics

Sutton recently said that Lisa’s behavior affected the whole cast and wasn’t a good look for the franchise.

She admitted she was over it and wanted the soap opera star’s antics to stop.

She said, “I don’t think that it’s doing anybody any justice.” She added, “And I think it makes us all look bad.”

Lisa was the catalyst for the falling out between sisters Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards. She reported that Kathy had a meltdown during the Aspen cast trip. And she alleged that Kathy had some horrible things to say about Kyle.

However, even after the reunion aired, she continued to go after Kathy by liking trolls’ messages or posting on social media herself.

Sutton said that she wants Kyle and Kathy to make up.

Sutton Stracke is hoping for Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards to reconcile

Kathy revealed at the PCAs that she and Kyle were still not talking but had texted sporadically.

Sutton told the Access Hollywood reporter that the sisters would eventually reconcile. She said, “I think sisters can fight, and sisters can make up.” She added, “I wanna see love. They love each other, I think they’ll work it out.”

Kyle’s husband, Mauricio Umansky, recently spoke out in support of his wife. He said that his wife was “100% right.” However, he said that he hoped Kyle and Kathy would be able to mend their relationship.

They both recently attended Kim Richards’ eldest daughter’s baby shower. And Kyle’s eldest daughter Farrah Aldjufrie will be getting married soon. At the reunion, the OG said she wanted all her sisters to attend.

Maybe RHOBH viewers will get to see the reconciliation. Kathy revealed that filming would resume soon, and she might have revealed that she’ll be back for another season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on hiatus and will return next year to Bravo.