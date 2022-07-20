Here’s who Bachelor Nation wants as the next Bachelor

Bachelor Nation states who they want as the next Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor franchise creator Mike Fleiss has been under fire in the past for not listening to what or who viewers want.

From more diversity to a specific lead, or for saying there will be a historic announcement, he has received quite a bit of flak.

However, he does tweet out a great deal during a season of the show, and this season of The Bachelorette is no different.

Now that this unique and first-ever done season of The Bachelorette is underway, Mike has another question for Bachelor Nation.

From what viewers have seen thus far in the show and season, he wants to know who they’d like to see as the next Bachelor.

After posing the question to Bachelor Nation, fans had a lot to say about who they want as the next leading man, and many of the answers were similar.

Bachelor Nation responds to Mike Fleiss’ question about the next leading man

Many viewers responded to Mike’s question and let the creator know who they wanted to see as the next Bachelor.

A large number of viewers want to see Nate as the next Bachelor after he melted the hearts of women everywhere during his one-on-one date with Gabby.

The fan favorite got many votes as women wrote, “If he’s not with Gabby, NATE!!” “Nate or Aven!!!” and “Nate or Jordan V.”

However, one viewer wasn’t quite sold on Nate, as this particular person isn’t a fan of who Nate hangs with and who his friend group is. The comment stated, “don’t get too excited by Nate. He has been coached and friends with Dustin and Pilot Pete… tell me who your friends are…”

Other fans think Jordan V. should get a shot as The Bachelor

After Rachel’s one-on-one date with Jordan V., he was another suitor who captured fans’ attention and hearts like Nate did.

He was authentic, shared his emotions with Rachel, and showed affection and support for her as she previously stated she was looking for out of a man.

However, Rachel claimed there was just something missing, and to Bachelor Nation’s shock, Rachel sent Jordan V. home before the night was over.

Now fans are demanding justice for Jordan V. and want him to be given a second chance as the new Bachelor.

While one fan stated that it was too early to decide because there is a lot of show left, and these men could change viewers’ minds by the end, others declared, “Jordan V or Nate 100,” as well as, “Jordan v. He got sent home too early.”

Whether the next Bachelor is Nate, Jordan V., Aven, or someone fans hadn’t mentioned, it’s safe to say that this season of The Bachelorette will be one for the books.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.