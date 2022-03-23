Here’s which Teen Mom 2 alum viewers think Mackenzie Edwards is copying with her new look

Is Mackenzie Edwards copying another mom from the Teen Mom franchise? Viewers think she is. Pic credit: @mackedwards95/Instagram

Mackenzie Edwards is sporting a new look these days and Teen Mom OG fans think she’s copying another mom from the Teen Mom franchise.

Although she’s no longer part of the Teen Mom franchise after she and husband Ryan Edwards were fired from MTV last year, Mackenzie still shares her personal life with her fans.

Recently, Mackenzie has been changing up her look, sporting a trimmer, more fit physique as well as new, long black extensions.

Beginning last fall, Teen Mom OG viewers noticed that Mackenzie looked as though she had a “whole new face.” Her continued weight loss along with her new hair – which seems to be getting increasingly darker and longer with time – added to her changed appearance.

Teen Mom OG fans think Mackenzie Edwards copied Chelsea Houska’s look

With her latest hair transformation, Teen Mom OG viewers noticed that Mackenzie is looking more and more like another mom from the Teen Mom franchise.

Taking to Reddit, one Teen Mom OG fan shared a post that compared Mackenzie’s new extensions to a black broom in a side-by-side pic labeled, “both are likely flammable.”

In the comments of the Reddit thread, several Teen Mom OG fans compared Mackenzie’s new look not to a broom, but to that of Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska.

Last summer, Chelsea traded in her signature red locks for a darker shade of brown, similar to Mackenzie’s new hair color.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Mackenzie and Chelsea’s hair length and color are almost identical, as seen in the side-by-side pic below.

Pic credit: @mackedwards95/@chelseahouska/Instagram

“Is Chelsea the goal for all these chicks?” asked a curious Redditor who noticed how similar Mackenzie looks to Chelsea after her recent makeover.

Another Teen Mom OG fan echoed the sentiment and asked, “Is she trying to be Chelsea?”

Pic credit: u/allheartattack/Reddit

“Is a black broom like that a thing?” another Redditor asked. “Seems like something Chelsea would own.”

Mackenzie’s life after Teen Mom OG

Most Teen Mom OG viewers remember Mackenzie as a blonde, the hair color she sported for most of her time filming for the show.

Since she and Ryan were fired, Mackenzie has been focusing on her health and other forms of self-care, sharing more of her personal life on Instagram.

One thing she tries to keep private from prying eyes, however, is her marriage to Ryan Edwards, who wasn’t exactly a fan-favorite during his time on Teen Mom OG.

Last fall, Mackenzie said that she and Ryan are doing well, despite past struggles. “We are in a happy place at the moment,” she shared.

Mackenzie acknowledged her and Ryan’s issues and said that she’s working on moving forward. The 25-year-old mom of three added, “Nobody is saying that we haven’t made mistakes, because we have. But I’m not going to harp over them or live in sadness or shame over the past five years.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.