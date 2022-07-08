Here’s which cosmetic procedure Kim Kardashian did that she swore she’d never do again

Kim reveals the cosmetic procedure she’s gotten that she swore she would never get again. Pic credit: @imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kim Kardashian has recently revealed which cosmetic procedure she recently had done that she swore she would never do again.

Kim Kardashian is well known for her bountiful amounts of beauty and even shared some beauty tips for fans to follow.

Kim shares details about the cosmetic procedure she had recently done

In an interview with Allure magazine, Kim revealed the cosmetic procedure she recently had done when asked about it.

Many have believed that Kim has had multiple procedures done, especially when asked about her lips and cheeks.

The interviewer asked Kim if she had ever had any lip fillers or cheek fillers. Kim Kardashian replied, “No.”

The interviewer also asked about eyelash extensions, to which Kim also replied that she hadn’t had that done either and that she only uses a bit of mascara.

Kim replied, “No. I’ve never had eyelash extensions. I’ve never done anything. I have a drop of mascara on today. I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips.”

Kim did, however, get around to telling the interviewer which procedure she did have done, which was Botox.

The interviewer asked, “What do you have in your face right now?”

Kim replied, “a little bit of botox” before sharing, “but I’ve chilled, actually.”

In season 5 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim openly tried botox right before her 30th birthday. However, she had a bad reaction to it and then swore that she would not get botox again until she was at least 40.

With Kim Kardashian being a highly sought-after beauty goddess, she then went on to share how much she cares about how well she looks.

She said, “I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good; I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet.”

“It’s not easy when you’re a mom, and you’re exhausted at the end of the day, or you’re in school, and I’m all of the above.”

“I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments.”

Kim Kardashian offers up some advice for fans regarding skincare and beauty

Kim’s beauty routine is so important to her that she was able to share her knowledge with fans when asked questions from the public about her routine.

In a recent YouTube video with Allure, Kim answered questions from fans about her skincare routine and other beauty routines.

One question from fans was how Kim’s skincare routine has changed over time.

The fan asked, “How has your skincare makeup routine changed over time?”

Kim replied, “Well, since I’ve become a mom, I don’t have a long window of time to do my makeup, and I’ve learned the easy tricks of what shapes the base of my face, whether its just lip liner, lip balm, or lipstick and blush.”

“I think my skincare routine, though, has expanded over time. I think the older you get, the more you have to put into it, and I’m totally okay with that, especially at night time.”

Kim Kardashian revealing her beauty secrets and sharing her tips and tricks with the world showed off just how sweet of a person she can be.

The Kardashians is now streaming on HULU.