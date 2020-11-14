Here’s where Anny’s relationship with Bryson’s grandma stands after drama on 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiance couple Robert and Anny have settled in Florida following the events of Season 7 of the popular TLC series.

The couple clashed on the series over financial issues after Robert failed to keep the promises he made to Anny before she arrived in the United States.

Anny was less than impressed with her then-fiance taking her shopping at a thrift shop, his one-bedroom apartment, and low-budget wedding plans.

Robert also accused Anny of being materialistic while the Dominican argued that she only asked for what he promised.

Although Anny and Robert’s five-year-old son Bryson got along well, she immediately clashed with his grandmother Stephanie Woodcock. Bryson’s grandmother was suspicious of Anny’s role in Bryson’s life and her intentions for moving to the United States.

Anny and Robert have come a long way since the events of 90 Day Fiance Season 7. The couple has even gotten married and welcomed their first child together earlier this year.

Anny also gave fans an update on her relationship with Bryson’s grandmother.

Anny reveals thoughts on Bryson’s grandmother

On 90 Day Fiance Season 7, Anny and Stephanie had a rocky relationship from the start. When Robert introduced Anny to Bryson’s grandparents, Stephanie asked Anny several personal questions about her sex life with Robert and if she was on birth control.

Anny was less than impressed with Stephanie’s profession, calling it “disgusting.” Bryson’s grandmother is an adult actress who goes by the name Diamond Foxx.

Bryson’s grandparents escalated the feud when they offered to buy Anny a ticket back to the Dominican Republic.

It comes as no surprise that they are still not getting along. The Dominican took to her Instagram story to address her relationship status with Bryson’s grandmother.

“How is your relationship with Bryson’s grandmother today?” one fan asked.

Anny responded with two words: “Not Relationship.”

Anny explains why she is not showing photos of her daughter

90 Day Fiance fans began to speculate that there is something wrong with Anny and Robert’s daughter because the reality TV star does not post photos of the baby girl.

Anny gave birth in July and the couple named their daughter Brenda Aaliyah.

Anny addressed the rumors about why she is hiding her daughter.

On her Instagram story, the 90 Day Fiance star made the following statement:

“Lately, I see many negative comments about my daughter. I am not interested [in] attention neither for money. As a mother, my job is to protect her as much as I can. She has not price. She is a perfect baby girl [who] has no problems or defects. If we are not showing her to the world cause it’s not time yet!”

90 Day Fiancé Season 8 premieres Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8/7c on TLC.