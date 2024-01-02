Here’s what we know about Jesse Meester’s new girlfriend after surprise pregnancy announcement

Jesse Meester has a lot to look forward to in 2024 because he not only has a new relationship but also a baby on the way.

The 90 Day Fiance star shocked everyone when he shared a photo of the brunette beauty on social media and announced that they were expecting their first child.

Most people were unaware that Jesse was in a new relationship after his split from Jeniffer Tarazona.

The pair were hot and heavy for quite some time after talking online for a year and then meeting in person in Jeniffer’s home country of Colombia.

The controversial couple, who are both exes of other 90 Day Fiance alums appeared in Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life, but people questioned if their romance was real or just for the cameras.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jesse and Jeniffer proved the naysayers wrong for a while, sharing lots of snaps from their adventures around the world.

However, the relationship didn’t last as Jeniffer announced their breakup in late 2022, just days after posting a coupled-up photo on Instagram.

Jesse has since moved on with a new woman and things are serious between them.

90 Day Fiance star Jesse Meester has a new girlfriend and a baby on the way

Jesse Meester is about to be a dad after sharing the exciting news only days ago.

However, we don’t know much about his new girlfriend, Marian Quesada.

Jesse is known for flaunting his relationships on social media, but this time the Netherlands native has taken a different approach.

However, he hasn’t kept Marian a secret as there are several photos of them on his Instagram page dating back to August of 2023.

Marian also has a slew of images with Jesse, including a birthday post where she referred to the 90 Day Fiance star as the “love of my life.”

Here’s what we know about Jesse Meester’s new girlfriend Marian Quesada

Jesse and Marian have no problem mixing business with pleasure, as the expectant mom works for the TLC star’s real estate company.

The first time Jesse posted Marian on Instagram was in an August 2023 promo post for Meester Real Estate, located in Marbella, Spain where the couple now resides.

Marian was born in Cuba, but she grew up in Spain and has a love for business and architecture.

She kicked off her business career at the age of 19 by doing real estate events and spent nine years in the luxury concierge and real estate industry.

She recently joined Meester Real Estate as a property consultant and also offers luxury concierge services under her founding brand DaleSpain– in partnership with Jesse’s company.

It’s unclear how long Marian and Jesse have been dating but this will be the first child for them both.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.