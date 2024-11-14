Here’s what to know about Craig Melvin’s wife and kids

The Today Show will have a new yet familiar face when the show kicks off its 2025 run.

Craig Melvin will be the new co-anchor if you haven’t heard the big news.

He was chosen to replace Hoda Kotb, who recently announced her retirement from the popular morning show after 17 years.

Craig will take over hosting duties alongside Savannah Guthrie starting January 13, 2025, and he will have a lot to balance with his new position.

The 45-year-old has been a part of the NBC family for 14 years, but his family at home takes precedence over everything.

Craig has been married to Lindsay Czarniak for over a decade after meeting in 2008 when they both worked for The Washington Post.

The pair got engaged in 2011 and tied the knot that year in Washington D.C., later welcoming two kids, Delano and Sybil Melvin.

Today’s Craig Melvin and his wife Lindsay Czarniak are both TV anchors

Craig is not the only seasoned TV anchor in the family. His wife is also in the same line of work as a FOX NFL and FOX NASCAR reporter.

The award-winning broadcaster also worked as a SportsCenter and SportsNation anchor at ESPN from 2011 to 2017.

The couple have a shared love for sports, and they recently hosted the Bottoms Up Invitational golf event in support of colorectal cancer.

Lindsay and her all-female golf team also participated in the event, but they did not take home the trophy.

As for what else you should know about Lindsay, she is a self-proclaimed storyteller, lover of scary movies, host, wife, and mom.

‘The entrepreneur also has a podcast, Lunch with Lindsay, dedicated to “discovering stories that connect us all.”

The 47-year-old recently celebrated her birthday and Craig took to Instagram with a sweet tribute for his wife alongside a family photo with their two kids.

“@lindsaycz is the best wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend, and all-around human I know,” he wrote in part. “I’m a lucky guy and those who know my wife are really lucky too. I love you.”

Here’s what we know about Craig and Lindsay’s kids

Lindsay and Craig are proud parents to two kids, first welcoming their son Delano in 2014.

The 10-year-old is a sports lover much like his parents, and a big Kansas City Chiefs fan.

The journalists are also parents to a daughter named Sybil nicknamed Sibby, who was born in November 2016.

In August, Craig posted an adorable photo of his kids as they headed into a new school year, with Delano starting the 5th grade and Sybil starting the 2nd grade.

“and just like that,” wrote the NBC anchor. These two make me so happy and proud. Just wish it would all slow down.”