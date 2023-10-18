Here’s what to expect when RHOBH returns for Season 13

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills left us with a bad taste in our mouths, but now we’re ready to take in another season.

Lisa Rinna is gone, and we’ve also bid goodbye to one season wonder, Diana Jenkins, but now there’s another newbie in the mix, and we’ll see the return of some familiar faces.

Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, and Sutton Stracke will take us on another rollercoaster journey when the show returns with new Housewife Annemarie Wiley.

Denise Richards and Camille Grammar will also join the fun, and so will RHOA alum Cynthia Bailey and Miami Housewife Larsa Pippen.

The RHOBH Season 13 trailer was recently released and teased some juicy moments among the women.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The explosive sneak peek heavily focused on Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s marital issues, which have been making headlines for the past few months.

However, let’s delve into some of the other storylines that will play out this season.

Kyle Richards’s rocky marriage takes center stage on RHOBH

Let’s kick things off with Kyle since her name is already on the tip of our tongues.

Season 13 proves extremely challenging for the OG, with her 27-year marriage in turmoil and other family issues still at play.

Kyle hits a breaking point when her relationship with country singer Morgan Wade becomes the subject of gossip among her friends and in the tabloids.

As for her castmate, Sutton Stracke, the duo has issues to work through in their friendship, and things take a turn for the worse.

Meanwhile, Sutton’s professional life is flourishing, but she’s failing in the romance department, so the 52-year-old seeks help from one of Beverly Hills’ top dating coaches.

Sutton’s bestie, Garcelle Beauvais, has parenting issues to contend with as she’s confronted by her kids and starts to question her skills as a mother.

On the bright side, she’s having success in Hollywood for the first time, starring in a film that she also executive produced.

Dorit Kemsley experiences a second robbery in Season 13

Dorit Kemsley’s shocking home invasion was featured last season, but while dealing with PTSD from that, the mom of two experiences another robbery.

Additionally, Dorit and her husband PK attempt to work through an issue that threatens their marriage.

Erika Jayne’s storyline shifts from her personal life to her career comeback this season as she works to rebuild her life.

Erika lands a Las Vegas residency, but after a four-year break from performing, she begins to doubt herself.

Crystal Minkoff has solidified herself on the show but realizes she can’t win over all of her castmates as they question what she stands for. Meanwhile, her need for control causes tensions with her brother.

Newbie Annemarie Wiley joins the show as Kyle Richards’s friend and neighbor and is not afraid to call out the women.

Going head-to-head with Sutton and Crystal over a few questionable comments, she quickly finds her footing with the ladies.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres on Wednesday, October 25 at 8/7c on Bravo.