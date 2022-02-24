Here’s what Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers said about Leah Messer’s ‘cringey’ lunch date with Jaylan Mobley

Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers voiced their opinions on Leah Messer’s new relationship with Jaylan Mobley. Pic credit: MTV

Leah Messer shared a conversation with her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, on Teen Mom Family Reunion that viewers found “cringey.”

Leah and Jaylan went public with their relationship last year. In Tuesday’s episode, TMFR viewers finally got to meet the man Leah has been gushing over.

Jaylan flew to California to spend the last few days of Leah’s time at the TMFR resort house with her.

Prior to his arrival, Leah talked with the rest of the cast and had a one-on-one chat with Dr. Bryant about her relationship and why she struggles with opening up and trusting others.

Leah Messer shares lunch date with Jaylan Mobley

When Jaylan arrived, he and Leah stepped away from the rest of the cast and went to lunch, where they chatted about the future of their relationship. Since Leah lives in West Virginia with her three daughters and Jaylan lives in Georgia, they’ve struggled to connect the way Leah hoped they would.

“I want to be an open person. I want to be close to you,” Leah told Jaylan during their lunch date. “Like, I want you to see the good and bad and accept me for just that, and it would be easier if you lived closer.”

Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers weren’t into Leah and Jaylan’s conversation

Teen Mom shared the clip on their official Instagram where TMFR viewers gave their two cents about Leah and Jaylan’s lunch conversation in the comments section. Many viewers felt that Jaylan looked disinterested in Leah, though some felt he was likely camera shy.

“Umm I’m sorry but was I the only one that felt this clip was cringe,” asked one TMFR viewer.

Another wrote, “His eyes says alot, like his not mature or ready for this.”

“He seems extremely uninterested in her,” commented another viewer.

One fan who felt Jaylan was likely uncomfortable with cameras filming him said, “He’s brand new to having cameras shoved in his face… how would yall act? 🙄”

Earlier this season on TMFR, Leah opened up to her Teen Mom 2 castmate, Ashley Jones, saying, “He’s like absolutely perfect. I’m not going to lie.”

Rumors began to swirl that Leah was pregnant once things got serious between her and Jaylan. The Teen Mom 2 star vehemently denied the accusations with a screenshot of her ovulation calendar showing she was actually on day six of her period and told her critics, “Some of y’all’s comments are disrespectful af!! SMH.”

Only time will tell if Leah and Jaylan’s relationship has what it takes to stand the test of time or if distance will become too much of an obstacle for them.

The Season 1 finale of Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday, March 1 at 8/7c on MTV.