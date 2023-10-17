Here’s what Jasmine Pineda plans to do with the money she’s making on social media

Jasmine Pineda’s 90 Day Fiance fame has been paying off, and she’s been cashing in on social media.

However, the money she’s been collecting from fans will not go to more plastic surgery procedures.

Jasmine posted a message online and revealed that she had something big planned for Panama.

She’s been saving up her cash, and at the end of the year, the kids in her home country will enjoy a Christmas party at her expense.

As you know, the 36-year-old Panamanian is now living in the U.S. with her fiance, Gino Palazzolo, after waiting a long time for her K-1 visa to get approved.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jasmine’s arrival in Michigan has given us some hilarious commentary as she got a swift introduction to the freezing temperatures. However, as she tries to get used to her new home, her heart is forever in Panama.

90 Day Fiance star Jasmine Pineda has been making money on her social media platforms

Jasmine’s Instagram and TikTok Live videos have been doing quite well, thanks to the new feature where fans can send gifts and badges that can be cashed out.

The TLC star recently shared a post and thanked her followers for their kindness as she revealed plans to put that money to good use.

“Hi guys! I just discovered that you can make some money from IG and TikTok Lives,” wrote Jasmine in an Instagram post. “I don’t usually do lives but have collected some money from the gifts you sent me.”

Jasmine said she would “collect all this money and at the end of the year, by December, I’m gonna make a Christmas party to children in a small and rural community in Panama.”

“I truly appreciate all your support and God multiply it to you 🎁❤️,” she added.

Jasmine is dependent on Gino while in the US

Jasmine lost her teaching job in Panama some time ago, and since Gino was to blame for that, he’s been taking care of her expenses.

In 2022, Jasmine revealed that Gino sent naked photos of her to his ex, who in turn sent them to her school, which resulted in her firing.

The couple had a major blowup about that in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, but their relationship stood the test.

Despite being jobless, Jasmine lived a great life in Panama in her luxury $3000 per month apartment, but now she’s on Gino’s turf.

Jasmine is now totally dependent on Gino since she’s not allowed to work in the U.S. legally but what she doesn’t know is that he recently quit his job.

If she thought Gino was cheap before, things are about to get much worse, and we’ll be watching to see how that plays out.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.