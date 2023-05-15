Here’s what Debbie’s son Julian says about her trying to set him up with Jen at the 90 Day Fiance Tell All

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All kicked off this weekend, and one of the highlights involved a behind-the-scenes moment between Debbie Aguero and her son, Julian.

Julian has made it clear from day one that he was adamantly against his mom’s romance with the decades-younger Oussama.

Both on-camera and on social media, Julian has taken jabs at Oussama, even threatening to take action into his own hands.

During Debbie and Oussama’s interaction on stage, their Season 4 castmate, Jen Boecher, repeatedly praised Julian for the comments he made as he took aim at his mom’s former love interest.

After Julian asked for a TV remote to “turn off” Ousamma’s video chat screen, Jen gushed that she “loved” Julian.

Following Debbie’s segment on stage with Oussama during Part 1 of the Tell All, she and Julian chatted backstage. Debbie revealed to her son that she got the vibe from Jen that she possibly had a crush on Julian.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Debbie Aguero thinks Jen Boecher might have the hots for her son, Julian

“Guess what, Julian?” Debbie asked Julian backstage. “This is between you and me and the fence post. Didn’t you think Jen was kind of cute and nice? Do you think she kind of was like, batting her eyes at you a little bit?”

Debbie hinted that Jen had the hots for Julian backstage. Pic credit: Discovery+

Julian responded with a smile and admitted that Jen was a “cool person” and jokingly asked why Debbie was putting him on the spot.

“Well, you got my number. You can give it to her, okay?” Julian added.

So, could this mean that Debbie the Matchmaker was successful? There are several clues that could indicate she may have been on to something.

Following the Tell All, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers headed to Twitter to give their two cents. One such tweet came from YouTuber and podcast host George Mossey.

Julian responds to a tweet about Debbie trying to hook him up with Jen Boecher

George tweeted, “Not Debbie trying to hook Julian up with a Jen.”

Among some of George’s followers and other Twitter users who replied to the tweet was Julian himself.

Julian responded to a tweet about his mom, Debbie, trying to hook him up with Jen Boecher. Pic credit: @GeorgeMossey/Twitter

“See I was being all serious and [she] totally comes out of nowhere with that!! 😂😂” Julian replied.

To further add fuel to the possible romance rumors, Julian then posted a photo to his Instagram feed on Sunday night. In the pic, Julian posed alongside Jen and her friend, Myra.

Are Julian and Jen romantically involved?

It appeared as though the trio was at a restaurant or bar in the shot. Myra snapped the group photo, with Jen sandwiched between her and Julian in the pic.

“Look who I ran into, two famous people!!” Julian captioned the post.

In the comments section, Julian replied to a couple of his follower’s responses.

When one Instagram user expressed how they loved the way Debbie “slid into the conversation,” Julian replied, “I was talking about the matter on hand. Then boom mom comes out of no where with that.”

Another one of Julian’s followers joked that perhaps Julian is replacing Jen’s fiance, Rishi Singh.

“Bye Rishi lol,” they commented, to which Julian replied, “😂😂 I like Rishi a lot don’t want to upset him 🙌.”

90 Day Fiance viewers, Julian, and Jen commented on Julian’s IG post. Pic credit: @90_day_julian/Instagram

Then, Jen herself showed up in the comments, too, writing, “GOOD VIBES 🙌”

Further heightening attention surrounding the gossip, Jen shared Julian’s post in her Instagram Story.

Jen added fuel to the fire with her IG Story post, sharing Julian’s post. Pic credit: @jenboecher/Instagram

Jen tagged their location as New York City, New York, meaning that the photo was likely snapped while they were in town to film the Tell All.

Jen set the pic to the song Don’t Tell ‘Em by Jeremih feat. YG, which will surely raise some eyebrows as well.

Is all of the interaction meaningless, or could there be something more to it? 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers will have to keep their eyes peeled to find out whether sparks have flown between Julian and Jen and whether Debbie is the greatest matchmaker in the history of the franchise or if they’re purely platonic exchanges.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All airs on Sunday, May 21 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.