Here’s what Darcey Silva’s rep has to say about her ‘fling’ with Tom Sandoval

Before Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss made headlines, the Vanderpump Rules villain reportedly had a “fling” with another woman of reality TV fame.

In a reality TV world collision viewers didn’t see coming, 90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva reportedly had a brief sexual relationship with Tom, per her daughter, Aniko Bollok.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Aniko shared then deleted a selfie on TikTok while she was watching the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale.

In the caption of the up-close photo of herself, Aniko wrote, “me watching the vanderpump rules finale with my mom and her casually telling me she had a fling with tom sandoval 10 years ago.”

Despite deleting the post, Aniko’s photo and caption quickly circulated on social media, shocking 90 Day Fiance and Vanderpump Rules viewers alike.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now that the rumor has made its way across Instagram and other social media platforms, a rep from Darcey’s camp is speaking out about the alleged “fling.”

Darcey Silva’s rep addresses her rumored ‘fling’ with Tom Sandoval

In a statement to In Touch on Tuesday, May 23, Darcey’s rep, Michael London, told the outlet, “Darcey and Tom met about ​10 years ago but never dated.”

The statement doesn’t exactly clear the air about Darcey and Tom’s involvement — although they never dated, that doesn’t exclude the fact they could have been simply sexually involved with each other.

Darcey now splits her time between Florida and Connecticut, but around the time of her alleged affair with Tom, the TLC star was spending a lot of time on the West Coast, where Tom resides.

While she and her twin sister, Stacey Silva, were building their House of Eleven brand, Darcey was in Los Angeles quite a bit. Around the same time, Tom had filmed for The Hills and was doing some modeling in California.

Darcey’s relationship history has played out on 90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey

Before she became reality TV royalty on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days in 2017, Darcey was married to Frank Bollok for eight years, who is the father of Darcey’s daughters, Aniko and Aspen.

90 Day Fiance fans have watched Darcey’s love life play out during her time on TLC. When she was first introduced to viewers, Darcey was involved with Jesse Meester, a native of the Netherlands, during Season 1 of Before the 90 Days.

When things ended with Jesse, TLC’s cameras followed her relationship with another Tom, British-born Tom Brooks. Their relationship also fizzled out, and by the time she and Stacey got their own spinoff, Darcey & Stacey, Darcey had moved on with Bulgarian native Georgi Rusev.

Darcey and Georgi’s on-and-off relationship has been at the center of her storyline on Darcey & Stacey. During their time apart, Darcey hired a matchmaker and met a couple of other guys but had no luck in the romance department.

Although Darcey and Georgi got engaged, broke up, got back together, and called it off again, they’ve recently sparked rumors that they’re giving their relationship another chance.

Darcey and Georgi admitted during Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey that they hooked up while Georgi was in Miami. Then, as Monsters and Critics reported, the duo was spotted spending time together at a polo match in Miami and attended the same event where they likely crossed paths.

Tom’s history of infidelity

Tom, in the meantime, has been roasted in recent months after his affair with Raquel came to light. The two were involved in a seven-month-long affair while Tom was still dating his then-girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix.

Tom had strayed in a past relationship, too — while dating Kristen Doute, she claims he was unfaithful.

In 2020, Kristen wrote in her memoir, “When we broke up, he started dating someone else immediately — or, you know, maybe they were already secretly dating; they don’t ever have to cop to it, but I can theorize about it in my own book!! And now I love them both.”

“I made a choice to let everything go because whether or not I thought those rumors about an illicit rendezvous or two behind my back had been true or not, it didn’t matter anymore,” she added.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.