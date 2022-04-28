Here’s what Brandon Gibbs really thinks about Julia Trubkina’s driving skills

Brandon Gibbs made fun of his 90 Day Fiance wife Julia Trubkina’s driving. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Brandon Gibbs trolled his wife Julia Trubkina in a post, making fun of her driving skills.

Brandon shared a video of himself in the backseat of a car holding a cup as both the camera and car appeared to shake, splashing water everywhere. A screaming voice that wasn’t Brandon’s could be heard playing over the video.

He likened the video to how he feels when Julia drives.

Brandon and Julia, both in their late twenties, first appeared on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, followed by Season 6 of Happily Ever After?. They have also appeared on Pillow Talk, 90 Day Diaries, and Julia was a guest on Season 2 of 90 Day Bares All.

Brandon Gibbs made a video about his thoughts on Julia Trubkina’s driving skills

In a short video that he posted on Instagram, Brandon was filmed in the backseat of a car, holding on to the grab handle with one hand and holding a drink with no lid in the other.

Brandon looked terrified as the camera and car appeared to jump around, which spilled the drink all over the place. A voiceover of someone screaming was put on the video.

In the caption, Brandon simply described, “When Julia drives.”

Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina might make the family farm their home

During their segment on Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries, Brandon and Julia revealed that they weren’t feeling the apartment viewers saw them get and move into on Happily Ever After? anymore.

That being said, an opportunity presented itself when they went to visit Brandon’s dad Ron and his family farm. Ron proposed that Brandon and Julia take over the farm and that he and his wife Betty would move into another house they owned. Ron’s idea had not been floated by Betty yet.

Julia said that she might be interested if the farm animals weren’t in the equation since she notoriously was not fond of them. However, Julia did say that she would want to keep the family’s dog breeding business.

When Brandon, Julia, and Ron brought the idea up to Betty, she had a shocked reaction and said she needed time to think about it.

One of Brandon and Julia’s motivations for wanting more space is so that they can be reunited and live with their dog Simba.

