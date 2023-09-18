Here’s what 90 Day Fiance fans have to say about Loren Brovarnik’s cosmetic surgery

90 Day Fiance fan-favorite Loren Brovarnik is receiving mixed reactions following her recent Mommy Makeover.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Loren went under the knife for a “natural” surgery, including 360 liposuction and fat transfer.

Loren’s cosmetic procedure also included a tummy tuck to correct her abdominal diastasis – when the abdominal muscles separate following pregnancy – and her surgeon transferred the tissue from her lipo to enhance her breasts.

While the 35-year-old mom of three recovers from surgery, she’s kept her fans and followers in the loop.

Over the weekend, Loren uploaded a selfie to Instagram, wearing an oversized muumuu and still wrapped in post-surgery bandages and compression socks, making light of her post-surgical appearance.

Subscribe to Monsters and Critics!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.



Loren posed in front of her mirror as she curtsied, captioning the pic, “It’s called fashion. ✨ Styled by @alex_brovarnik,” adding the hashtags #muumuu, #mommymakeover, #teambrovarnik, and #styleinspo.

In less than 24 hours, Loren’s post racked up more than 36,000 likes, and in the comments section, thousands more shared their thoughts on Loren going under the knife. Apparently, the jury is still out when it comes to her decision to alter her appearance with surgery.

There were quite a few of Loren’s followers who felt she didn’t need the surgery, and some even unfollowed her because of her decision.

90 Day Fiance critics unfollow Loren Brovarnik because she had cosmetic surgery

“Another celeb has cosmetic surgery to look like all the other celebs that have done the Same,” wrote one Instagram user. “I will never get ppl who go under the knife for cosmetic reasons like this! Unfollowed.”

Another critic felt that Loren was “promoting unrealistic standards” for fellow women and moms and also stated they were unfollowing the TLC star.

Loren’s critics put her on blast for having elective surgery. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

One disparager called Loren’s supporters “crazy” and told the reality TV star that she didn’t have to “cut up [her] whole body because of how it changed after 3 babies.”

While Loren was put on blast for going under the knife, she also received support from her fans, who called out the judgmental comments.

Loren found plenty of support among the online haters

“Damned if you do, damned [if you] don’t!” commented one such supporter. “Can we all just do what’s best for OURSELVES and stop being so judgmental[?]”

“Let all the haters do their things and you do you,” one of Loren’s fans told her.

Another fan called out Loren’s critics for being “mean” and “rude.”

Loren received just as much support as she did criticism. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren is ‘happy’ after going under the knife

At the end of the day, however, Loren is happy, and that’s all that matters to her. Another one of her supporters commented how “horrible” the comment section of her post turned out to be, noting that it was her body, her choice, to have elective surgery.

Loren told a fan that she’s happy following her recent Mommy Makeover. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren replied, “right?!?! I’m happy! That’s all that matters.”

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.