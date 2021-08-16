Here’s the truth about Russ and Paola Mayfield’s relationship amid split rumors

Paola’s rep released a statement amid rumors she split from Russ. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans have speculated that Paola and Russ Mayfield have split and now Paola’s rep has issued a statement confirming the couple’s marital status.

Paola sparked rumors that she and Russ were headed for divorce when she shared a series of tweets earlier this summer, sending out vibes that their marriage was on the rocks.

Paola Mayfield sparks divorce rumors

On July 27, Paola shared a tweet with her followers that read, “Sometimes is [sic] better to recognize when it’s time to move on and accept that it wasn’t meant to be for the long run.”

On August 11, Paola further fueled divorce rumors when she shared another tweet that read, “People asked me why I don’t take pictures with my husband, and my answer is… I just don’t like to pretend #youareguessingright”

Now, Paola’s rep is speaking out on her behalf, and setting the record straight on what’s really going on between her and her husband of eight years, Russ Mayfield.

Paola and Russ Mayfield on break, in therapy

Paola’s rep, Dominique Enchinton of Dominton Talent House, told People, “They’re still together. They’re going to be going to a therapist. But they’re going to take a little break right now.”

Some of Paola’s critics have speculated that the Colombian native used her marriage to Russ as an opportunity to obtain a green card to the United States. Her rep shot down that rumor, calling it “incorrect.”

The COVID-19 pandemic also played a huge part in Russ and Paola’s temporary split. Moving into tight quarters in an RV with their son Axel proved to be a strain on the couple’s marriage.

“During this pandemic, it’s hit everyone very hard, especially couples who have had to stay indoors with each other 24/7,” Dominique told In Touch.

Another major strain on the couple’s relationship has been work. Paola has been the only source of income for their family over the last year, with Russ losing his job.

Paola’s rep added, “Russ has lost his job during the pandemic, so Paola was the sole breadwinner for the past year. With all of that, it’s definitely taken a toll on both of them being in each other’s faces, so they are going to be taking a break for a little bit.”

Despite their temporary split, Paola’s rep confirmed that she and Russ aren’t quite headed for divorce just yet, but are trying to work on their marriage.

“They are still together. They are just taking a break and going to therapy to work through the issues,” Dominique added.

Another tweet that Paola shared on August 11 had fans wondering about the state of her marriage to Russ. Paola alluded to the fact that Russ didn’t put her first when she tweeted, “Part of the reason why relationships end is that we get caught up in other things, forget to appreciate one another, and sadly, marriage isn’t a priority anymore.”

It looks like Paola and Russ aren’t ready to call it quits just yet, and it’s promising news that the couple wants to work together to try and keep their marriage alive.

