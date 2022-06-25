Here’s the real reason why Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker split

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker split after two years together due to being on different pages. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/AdMedia

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker recently split up after two years together, though the reports have not been confirmed by either of them. However, sources are reporting that the pair was on different paths, and after two years, things really weren’t going anywhere.

It’s also been reported that they are both completely focused on their careers, rather than getting more serious, and they definitely weren’t heading toward marriage.

The relationship between Kendall and Devin wasn’t going anywhere

The pair attended Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in Italy just last month, so perhaps that pushed them into having a talk about where things are going between them?

Sources told Page Six, “While they care for each other, Devin was not going to propose marriage and his priority is his career. Kendall’s career also dominates her life.”

Devin is an NBA player for the Phoenix Suns, and Kendall is not only a reality star on Hulu show, The Kardashians, but she’s a highly successful model.

Kendall and Devin were not on the same page about marriage

Like many couples before them, Kendall and Devin had “the talk” and apparently it didn’t go well, because they realized they were on a road to nowhere. The source told Page Six, “After two years they had the ‘where is this going’ talk, and since they were not moving forward, it was time to take a break, probably permanently.”

The source also said that Kendall is “sad,” but “she is not heartbroken.” Perhaps she’ll attend another NBA game to find her next man? In the past, Kendall has already dated two NBA stars; Utah Jazz Jordan Clarkson and Brooklyn Nets Blake Griffin.

Entertainment Tonight first broke the news about the split, with a source telling the outlet they “have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page.”

Neither Kendall nor Devin have made any mention of the breakup on social media, though they are both pretty private about their relationship.

Things were going much better back in January

In only January of this year, the couple was apparently doing much better, with a source telling ET, “They get along so seamlessly and have really fallen hard for one another. It’s serious for sure.”

They continued, “They love that they can genuinely be themselves around each other. It takes no effort and things are easy. They both love that.”

So, while they apparently get along great with each other, they are not in a place where marriage is on the table. Is that because Devin is unwilling to propose? Is it Kendall who has cold feet when it comes to walking down the aisle? Or, are they both realizing that the relationship isn’t heading toward marriage?

The Kardashians streams Thursdays on Hulu.