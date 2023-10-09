Here’s the real reason Mauricio Umansky was spotted at dinner with actress Leslie Bega

Mauricio Umansky recently sparked romance rumors when he was snapped during a night out with actress Leslie Bega, who also works for his company, The Agency.

Mauricio met up with Leslie after a live performance of Dancing with the Stars, and they looked quite chummy, but there is more to the story than meets the eye.

A photo of what seemed to be a double date between Mauricio and the actress has been making the rounds online.

The pair, along with Mauricio’s dad, Eduardo Umansky, as well as his mom, Dr. Estella Sneider sat around a dinner table as they smiled for the photo.

Mauricio and Leslie sat next to each other on one side as she placed an arm on his shoulder, while Eduardo and Estella sat on the opposite side.

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Despite how it seems, however, there is no romantic relationship between Mauricio and Leslie.

Here’s why Mauricio Umansky was at dinner with actress Leslie Bega

The Dancing with the Stars cast member joined Leslie and his parents for a bite to eat at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills a few nights ago.

The trio had shown up to watch Mauricio perform, and later they all went to dinner.

TMZ just revealed that Leslie is not dating Mauricio, but is linked to his dad, Eduardo, who also works at The Agency.

Mauricio’s mom and dad have been divorced for several years, and have seemingly maintained a great relationship.

The media outlet noted that Estella, Eduardo, and his date Leslie, all went out for a bite to eat, and were later joined by Mauricio after he left the DWTS studio.

The 53-year-old hasn’t exactly been impressing the judges with his dance moves, but he’s still in the competition.

During the Season 32 premiere, his wife, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, showed up to support her husband amid their rocky marriage.

RHOBH star Kyle Richards was spotted out with Morgan Wade again

Meanwhile, Kyle Richards has continued to spark dating rumors with country singer Morgan Wade.

Just recently the two were photographed while out and about dressed similarly in sneakers, ripped jeans, and hats.

While many are convinced that the duo are together, Kyle has yet to confirm that they are in a relationship, and has maintained that she and Mauricio are not getting divorced.

However, after beating around the bush regarding their separation, a frustrated Mauricio recently made the admission to TMZ.

“We are currently separated; we are not talking about divorce, and we’re trying to deal with this stuff internally with ourselves privately,” he confessed.

The couple is seemingly still living together, as they try to work through their issues.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.