Here’s the 90 Day Fiance couple viewers fell in love with from Season 10: ‘Best couple this season by far’

90 Day Fiance viewers are almost through watching Season 10, and they’ve already deemed one couple their favorite.

This season on 90 Day Fiance, viewers were introduced to six new couples and one returning couple from the franchise.

Gino Palazzolo and his wife Jasmine Pineda returned this season and were joined by newbies Clayton Clark and Anali Vallejos, Citra Herani and Sam Wilson, Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne, Justin Moldova (real name Igor Shutencov) and Nikki Exotika, Ashley Michelle and Manuel Velez Rojas, and Devin Hoofman and Nick Ham.

With one more episode to go before the Season 10 Tell All airs, we’re still watching the couples’ weddings play out — for those who made it to the altar, at least.

So far, we’ve watched the following couples become husband and wife: Gino and Jasmine, Devin and Nick, and Sam and Citra.

Although four more couples’ wedding episodes have yet to play out, 90 Day Fiance fans have already decided who their favorite couple is this season: Sam and Citra.

After their wedding episode aired on Sunday night, Sam and Citra uploaded a sweet Instagram Reel commemorating their special day.

In the caption, the newlyweds encouraged others to marry their best friend, meaning someone who speaks highly of them, someone they can laugh with, and as they wrote in the caption, “Most importantly, marry the one that makes passion, love,and madness combine and course through you. A love that will never dilute – even when the waters get deep, and dark.”

The Wilsons’ Instagram post resonated with thousands of their Instagram fans and followers, and the comments section reflected just how much love 90 Day Fiance viewers developed for them this season.

Sam and Citra Wilson are 90 Day Fiance fans’ favorite couple this season

“Love this! Favorite couple this season,” commented @squirrelgirl101213.

Another 90 Day Fiance fan expressed their happiness for Sam and Citra, calling them one of their “favorite couples from 90 days!”

“Best couple this season by far,” echoed another.

“My new 90 day favorite couple,” commented another Instagram user, with one fan noting how much they loved Sam and Citra’s love story, deeming them their “absolutely favorite” couple of the season.

Sam and Citra overcome hardships to be together

While Sam and Citra’s storyline ended on a happy note, it didn’t always look as though things would work in their favor.

Sam kept a big secret from Citra before they got hitched, neglecting to tell her about his drug-addicted past and the potential jail time he was facing as a result of being caught with Suboxone without a prescription.

Citra handled the news well, but she and Sam feared her father, Herman, a police officer in Indonesia, wouldn’t be so understanding.

Sam and Citra became husband and wife in September 2023

Eventually, Sam earned Herman’s love and respect, and he approved of Sam and Citra tying the knot.

Sam and Citra became husband and wife in front of their closest friends and family in Sam’s native Missouri last summer.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the couple opted for a rustic farmhouse vibe for their wedding day.

Citra told PEOPLE, “We wanted an intimate wedding with both of our families in attendance so we could feel supported and celebrate with our loved ones.”

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.