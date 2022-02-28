Here’s the $3000 outfit Tayshia Adams wore around London

Tayshia Adams reveals how to buy and style her London look. Pic credit: ABC

Former lead of The BacheloretteTayshia Adams showed off her fashion sense and dance moves in a Get Ready with Me video while in London.

Tayshia revealed what she wore and where fans could buy the $3000 look for themselves while grooving to Britney Spears.

What did Tayshia Adams wear for her trip to London?

Tayshia debuted her newest look in a post of herself enjoying coffee while out in London.

“Lattes in Europe just hit different,” she captioned the post.

The Bachelorette donned a tweed blazer, tank top, jeans, and a pair of black boots for her outing into the city.

The look was so popular she followed the post up with an Instagram video showing how she styled each piece and where fans could find it themselves.

Tayshia Adams revealed what she wore in London alongside her priceless dance skills

She started the video off in a robe before quickly switching to jeans and a white tank top as Britney Spears’s Boys played in the background.

Tayshia linked the items for her fans to enjoy for themselves. The foundation of the look was the Rivington Weekend Tank by WSLY for $86 and the Balloon Ultra High Rise Curved Taper jeans by Agolde for $113.

The Bachelorette alum took her time getting dressed as she danced around her hallway.

She next added a pair of black leather boots for $99.99, doing a full 360-degree spin and striking a pose to show off the shoes.

One of the last pieces to make an appearance was a statement Saint Laurent wool blazer. The jacket was the most expensive item at $2,990.

She completed the look with a $25 Dodgers hat from PacSun, a gold necklace and earrings, and a black purse.

The look rang in at a cost of $3313.99 according to the links posted by Tayshia.

The Bachelorette alum joked in her caption that fans could find all the links on her page except for the dance moves, which couldn’t be bought.

Tayshia Adams and ex-fiance Zac Clark are moving on after The Bachelorette

Tayshia has been focusing more on her career and responsibilities as an influencer since her time on The Bachelorette.

Zac Clark has also been moving on from the franchise since his breakup with Tayshia, but reportedly has trust issues about dating again after the split.

Despite the sad news, fans have been thrilled with Tayshia’s striking fashion choices over the past several months, and the star has made a point to link her looks for interested fans.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.