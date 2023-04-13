Here’s how to watch the Love Is Blind Season 4 live reunion

It’s hard to believe, but Love Is Blind is already nearing the conclusion of Season 4.

The hit Netflix reality TV series has captivated audiences since Season 1 when an experiment was implemented to find out if love truly is blind.

A new crop of 30 eligible men and women entered the pods – this time in Seattle – to try and form a connection with someone special and get engaged, all without ever laying eyes on each other.

This season, five couples found love and got engaged to their significant others, sight unseen: Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell, Paul Peden and Micah Lussier, Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi, Marshall Glaze and Jackie Bonds, and Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah.

However, there were a couple of love triangles, and one couple won’t even make it to the altar before saying, “I Don’t” — Jackie decided that Marshall wasn’t man enough for her and instead, gave love a try with Josh Demas, who she also had chemistry with while in the pods.

The Season 4 finale will drop on Netflix on Friday, April 14, with the first-ever live reunion show streaming two days later on Sunday, April 16.

In the teaser for the reunion, where all five couples will meet face-to-face, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey talk about the premise for the new live format.

Love Is Blind Season 4 has no spoilers because it will stream live

Brett opens the video, seen below, by noting there is “a lot to discuss.”

Nick Lachey continues, “Are you guys ready for a Love Is Blind Reunion spoiler?”

After a bit of suspense, Vanessa Lachey chimes in, “There are no spoilers.”

“That’s right. We actually have no idea what’s going to go down at this reunion,” Nick adds.

“You know why?” Vanessa asks. “Because we’re doing it live!”

This will be the first live reunion in the history of Netflix, which, as Nick explained, means literally anything could happen. In fact, Netflix took things one step further and added watch parties, complete with pods in several major cities.

On Friday, April 14, Love Is Blind fans can join alum Cole Barnett in a speed-dating round in an outdoor pod at the Tudum Theater from 1:30 to 4 p.m. On Saturday, April 15, pods will be available at The Brig in Los Angeles from 12 to 6 p.m.

Here’s how to watch Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion

So, how can you watch Sunday’s reunion? Here’s a breakdown.

Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion will stream from Los Angeles on April 16 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. However, beginning at 4:50 p.m. PT/7:50 p.m. ET, viewers can click the “Watch Live” red play button on Netflix, which will take users to a waiting room ahead of the episode airing.

Even if viewers don’t hop on in time, have no fear — they can join at any time, either from the beginning or where the episode is airing in real-time, with pause and replay functions available during airtime. At the end of the live airing, the episode will be available to stream on Netflix. Viewers can also set a reminder to receive a notification once the episode is available to stream.

Netflix is also partaking in another first: opening up a voting poll for viewers to choose which burning questions they want Nick and Vanessa to ask the contestants. Viewers can click here to choose among a multitude of questions for the cast members to answer during the highly anticipated, first-of-its-kind, live event.

Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion will stream globally from Los Angeles on Sunday, April 16, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Netflix.