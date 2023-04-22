Here’s how Paedon Brown feels about his mom Christine Brown’s engagement

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is getting married to David Woolley, but Paedon Brown isn’t exactly thrilled for his mom.

David recently popped the question to Christine, and she happily accepted, as Monsters and Critics reported.

Many of Christine’s family members shared their excitement for the 51-year-old TLC star.

Christine’s daughter, Gwendlyn, Kody and Janelle’s daughter, Madison, David’s daughter, Kati, and Christine’s former sister wife/BFF, Janelle Brown, all took to their Instagram Stories to congratulate her on her engagement.

Paedon, however, has been quiet since the news broke.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now, a source says that’s because Paedon is against his mom’s engagement.

Paedon Brown doesn’t support his mom Christine Brown’s engagement to David Woolley, says a Sister Wives source

“All of Christine’s kids have been super supportive, except for Paedon,” the insider told The Sun.

“Paedon never supports this kind of stuff. He doesn’t support much of anything, so it’s not surprising,” they added. “It’s not to say that two, three years from now, he’ll change his mind, but for now, he’s made his feelings clear.”

The source also shared that Christine isn’t taking Paedon’s response “to heart” and told the outlet that she isn’t bothered by it because it’s “her life, and she’s doing what makes her happy.”

Paedon previously admitted that Christine is moving ‘really fast’ with David

As Monsters and Critics also reported, Paedon reacted to his mom’s romance with David during a TikTok Live. Paedon told his followers that he thought his mom was moving “really fast” with David and felt as though she was “rushing” things.

After acknowledging that his mom was in a “bad” relationship with his dad, Kody Brown, for nearly 30 years, Paedon added, “You’re now rushing into this relationship [with David] very, very quickly.” The 24-year-old son of Kody and Christine also revealed that it’s not likely he’ll ever share a close relationship with his soon-to-be step-father.

Despite Paedon’s thoughts on his mom’s relationship, Christine and David are pushing forward. The couple is in full-on wedding-planning mode. Christine recently asked her Utah-based followers for help from designers, artists, stylists, photographers, and anyone else with wedding-planning experience.

Christine and David went public with their love story on Valentine’s Day after much speculation they were an item. Just two months later, Christine and David announced their engagement.

It recently came to light that the couple also purchased a home together. Their sprawling Utah abode has plenty of room to accommodate their soon-to-be blended family with a combined 14 children and 10 grandchildren between them.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.