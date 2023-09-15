Here’s how long it’s been since Raquel Leviss spoke to Tom Sandoval

The relationship between Vanderpump Rules stars Rachel “Raquel” Leviss and Tom Sandoval has certainly changed post-Scandoval.

After blowing up both their lives by having a months-long affair and betraying Ariana Madix, it seems Tom and Raquel are no more.

This week, Tom reached out to Raquel to wish her a happy birthday via Instagram, and her response was to block him.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tom called her out for her reaction.

Now, Vanderpump Rules fans can’t help but wonder when the two cheaters were last in contact.

It turns out their relationship didn’t last too long after their cheating ways were exposed.

How long has it been since Raquel Leviss spoke to Tom Sandoval?

According to People magazine, Raquel has a new lease on life, which means getting rid of toxic people. Translation: she’s ditching Tom.

“Rachel and Tom have not spoken in nearly three months. She checked out of the Meadows Trauma Therapy Center in July and has had zero contact with him since sometime in June,” a source explained.

The unnamed source spilled that being in the mental health facility gave Raquel clarity on what she wanted from the people in her life. Since then, Raquel has changed her tune about her Vanderpump Rules costar.

“Rachel made the decision that it was healthiest to cut Tom out of her life completely and despite his attempts of writing and calling, she ceased communications with him while in the trauma therapy center,” the source shared with the weekly magazine.

Tom and Raquel not speaking comes hot on the heels of her three-part interview with Bethenny Frankel to share her side of the Scandoval story without Tom in her ear. Raquel also confirmed she was not going to appear on Vanderpump Rules Season 11, which Tom has been filming.

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval talks filming Season 11 amid Scandoval fallout

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules just wrapped filming with several photos being leaked and assumptions being made by fans.

While promoting his upcoming stint on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Tom addressed what it was like to film Vanderpump Rules with Scandoval still so fresh.

“It’s very rough and isolating—very, very lonely at times. You walk in and you feel like nobody in the room likes you. And it’s a s–t feeling, I can tell you,” Tom revealed to E! News.

The reality TV star went on to admit it’s a different kind of season for him. However, Tom also expressed that things needed to be said and addressed, so he’s glad he pushed through the season.

Six months after Scandvoal broke, Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval are not only no longer together, but they are no longer speaking. Well, she’s at least not speaking to him. He has tried to reach out via social media.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.