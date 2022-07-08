Here’s how Kris Jenner really feels about her kids having children out of wedlock

Kris Jenner spoke to Martha Stewart about her kids having kids out of wedlock. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kris Jenner‘s kids have had children out of wedlock, and The Kardashians star voiced how she really feels about it.

Kris, 66, shares six children with her two exes. She and Robert Kardashian share daughters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe and son Robert, and she shares daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner with Caitlyn Jenner.

The momager claims to have conservative values when it comes to getting married before having babies and recently told Martha Stewart during the July 6 episode of her podcast, The Martha Stewart Podcast, that she waited until her honeymoon to conceive any children.

Kris Jenner says she’s ‘very old-fashioned’ when it comes to having babies out of wedlock

“I had Kourtney [Kardashian] nine months, two weeks, and two days [after my wedding],” Kris told Martha during their chat. Kris joked that Robert Kardashian’s traditional Armenian family was keeping a close eye on when she became pregnant.

“I know that because all the Armenian ladies were probably counting,” Kris shared. “I promise I got pregnant on my honeymoon. You know… I’m very old-fashioned.”

When Martha asked Kris how she feels about her children having kids out of wedlock, which all of them have, she said she’s “more and more understanding” of their choices, noting “such a big age difference” between them.

Kris is the proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren. Kris’ eldest child Kourtney and her ex Scott Disick share three children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 — who were all conceived out of wedlock as Kourtney and Scott never wed. Although Kim Kardashian eventually wed her now-ex-husband Kanye West in 2014, they welcomed the firstborn of their four children, daughter North, 9, before getting married. They have since welcomed son Saint, 6, daughter Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 3.

Kylie Jenner and her on-and-off boyfriend Travis Scott share two children — 4-year-old daughter Stormi and a 5-month-old –, and they welcomed both kids out of wedlock as they have not tied the knot.

Khloe Kardashian shares her daughter, True, 4, with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson and Robert and his ex Blac Chyna were engaged but never made it to the altar and share a daughter, Dream, 5. Kendall Jenner is the only one of the KarJenner children who hasn’t had any children yet.

The Kardashians mogul says she would ‘never judge’ her kids for having kids outside of marriage

“I’m here for them. They know that,” Kris added. “There’s nothing that I would judge. Not at all. I mean, I just never would.”

“I’ve been through so many things in my life that hindsight is very important. Because I learned so much along the way that I knew nothing about before. Noting that she wouldn’t be fazed by her kids throwing “anything” at her, she continued, “I embrace what is in front of me. I think that I am easy once I understand it.”

You can listen to the podcast episode in its entirety here.

Season 1 of The Kardashians is streaming on Hulu.