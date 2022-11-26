Here’s how Janelle Brown of Sister Wives spent her Thanksgiving – did it include Kody Brown?

Janelle enjoyed Thanksgiving with her and Kody’s son Logan. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown shared some snippets of her Thanksgiving holiday with her fans.

Like most of the U.S., Janelle spent Thursday indulging in some festive goodies while surrounded by loved ones.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Janelle gave her 784,000 followers an inside look at this year’s festivities, hosted by her and Kody Brown’s eldest son, Logan Brown’s new bride, Michelle Petty.

Janelle first shared a photo of the Thanksgiving menu provided by Michelle, which looked delectable. For appetizers, Janelle and the rest of the guests enjoyed charcuterie, bacon-wrapped asparagus, and stuffed mushrooms as appetizers.

For the main course, guests dug into turkey and ham along with an assortment of side dishes, including baked mac and cheese, garlic herb mashed potatoes, honey balsamic brussels sprouts, honey and cinnamon roasted sweet potatoes, green beans Almondine, stuffing, and rolls.

For dessert, guests were treated to a choice of cheesecake, macarons, and pies.

Janelle Brown enjoys Thanksgiving with son Logan Brown

Janelle tagged her daughter-in-law, Michelle, in the post and credited her as the “hostess with the mostess.”

In a short video, Janelle captured footage of the appetizing spread. In another slide, Janelle shared a photo of two doggie guests who fell asleep on their owners’ laps. “The four legged family members are tuckered out,” she wrote beneath the pic.

On Friday morning, Janelle took to her IG Stories once again. This time, the blonde beauty shared a snap of a slice of pumpkin pie from the day before, calling it the “morning after Thanksgiving breakfast of champions.”

Janelle polled her followers, asking if any others followed the same tradition of enjoying a slice of pumpkin pie for breakfast on Black Friday. According to Janelle’s fans, she’s not alone — 54% answered “Yes” when asked if they also have pie for breakfast on the day after Thanksgiving.

Where did Sister Wives star Kody Brown spend his Thanksgiving?

Janelle shares six children with her husband, Kody Brown: Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah. Logan and Michelle tied the knot in October 2022.

Interestingly, Janelle and Kody weren’t seated together for their firstborn child’s nuptials, sparking rumors that they’ve split. Instead, Janelle sat in the front row near their other children while Kody opted to sit a few rows back on the opposite side of the aisle, next to his fourth and “preferred” wife, Robyn Brown.

It’s unclear where Kody spent his Thanksgiving this year, although his behavior on Sister Wives this season would indicate he spent it with Robyn and their children.

