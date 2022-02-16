Here’s how Darcey Silva feels about Jesse Meester and Jeniffer Tarazona’s relationship

Darcey Silva spilled the tea on her true feelings about Jesse Meester and Jeniffer Tarazona’s relationship. Pic credit: TLC and Discovery+

Darcey Silva opened up and shared her true feelings about her ex Jesse Meester dating his newest flame from 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life, Jeniffer Tarazona.

90 Day Fiance fans first met Darcey Silva during Season 1 of Before the 90 Days when she traveled to Amsterdam to meet Jesse, who she thought was the love of her life.

Their relationship eventually fizzled out due to frequent arguments and Darcey and Jesse went their separate ways.

Jesse eventually began dating Jeniffer Tarazona, who 90 Day Fiance viewers first met during Season 3 of Before the 90 Days. During her season on the show, Jeniffer dated and was engaged to Tim Malcolm.

90 Day Fiance alum Darcey Silva speaks on ex Jesse Meester’s relationship with Jeniffer Tarazona

Recently, Darcey spoke about Jesse and Jeniffer’s budding romance and voiced that she doesn’t feel their relationship is genuine.

Speaking on the Reality Gays with Matt Marr and Jake Anthony podcast earlier today, Darcey said that Jesse and Jeniffer “both want to be influencers.”

Darcey did show some hope that Jesse and Jeniffer have what it takes to make their relationship last, telling the podcast hosts they “might last a while.”

The 47-year-old mother of two said of the couple, “They both have a little bit of a ‘control’ mindset for themselves and for each other. She wants what he has and he wants what she has!”

Darcey on Jesse and Jeniffer’s romance: ‘More power to them’

Darcey admitted that she’s “never really watched a full season” of 90 Day: The Single Life featuring Jesse and his new girlfriend, but recalled possibly watching the trailer for the show.

“I think I saw the commercial and the trailer where they were like biting back towards the other cast members,” Darcey shared.

Darcey admitted that she doesn’t “even like to think about” her ex-fiance Jesse, despite having strong opinions about him and his new relationship with Jeniffer.

“But no, you know, more power to them,” the House of Eleven founder added.

This isn’t the first time Darcey has weighed in on her former flame’s new relationship. Earlier this year, she said she “wasn’t surprised” by Jesse and Jeniffer’s romance.

“It’s their life,” said Darcey. “As long as they’re happy and in love and doing it for real, and not for the show or anything like that, I think it’s great. More power to them.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.